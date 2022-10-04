We are four weeks into the NFL season, the sample size is now adequate to have a better feeling for what we are working with this season. It’s not complete, but it’s better!

Your Week 5 NFL Power Rankings…

32. Houston Texans (0-3-1) – This is the NFL, so they will win some games, but looking a the schedule they will not win many and they may not come any time soon.

31. Carolina Panthers (1-3) – A team with Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson should be able to put up more than 19.5 points per game.

30. Washington Commanders (1-3) – A bad team gets bad news with rookie Jahan Dotson suffering a hamstring injury. Curtis Samuel is on pass for 110 receptions!!! For less than 1000 yards

29. Chicago Bears (2-2) – 8 catches for 121 yards for Darnell Mooney. That would be great if that was for last week, that’s for the season. The Bears offense is dreadful again.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) – Mitch Trubisky can be upset, he can pout, he also could have played better. It’s time to find out if Kenny Pickett is the goods.

27. New England Patriots (1-3) – Bailey Zappe at quarterback and can’t stop the run. It’s not a great combination. That is unless Zappa is the next Brady!!!

26. Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) – While the National media continues making excuses for this team let me just tell you, the offensive line is not good, the perimeter weapons are not good and the quarterback is a turnover waiting to happen. Other than that, yeah they are the best team in the AFC South again.

25. Detroit Lions (1-3) – They are fun to watch! Unless of course you care if they actually win. They are on pace to give up 599 points this season!!! OMG LOL

24. New York Jets (2-2) – They have played four teams, two of them started backup quarterbacks (yes, I’m including Trubisky), that is who they are beating right now. The good news is they should get another one this week in Miami.

23. New Orleans Saints (1-3) – Whether it is Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton points are too tough to come by. Losing Sean Payton and Drew Brees mattered. Who would have thunk it? Peter King is begging for a turnaround.

22. Cleveland Browns (2-2) – They have 2 wins over two bad teams and 2 losses to 2 mediocre teams. The schedule worked out for them, that is it. It may be over by the team Watson gets there.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) – The Raiders found the win column, but what has happened to Darren Waller!? Only 46 yards the last two weeks!!! Asking for a friend who may or may not have him on his fantasy team.

20. Arizona Cardinals (2-2) – Feels like this ship is sinking despite the win over the mighty Panthers. 2 more weeks until Deshaun Hopkins returns, will that save their season?

19. Seattle Seahawks (2-2) – I started Geno Smith in daily fantasy last week. I can not believe not only that I am typing this, but it paid off big time!!! 320 yards and 2 TD’s!

18. Atlanta Falcons (2-2) – Former Titans QB Marcus Mariota has 2 wins and former Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans leads the defense with 35 tackles. Former Titans OC Arthur Smith might be in the conversation for coach of the year.

17. New York Giants (3-1) – I know they are 3-1, but please do not tell me you see this team as a real threat. They are improved, congrats.

16. Denver Broncos (2-2) – They finally scored over 20 points. So there’s that.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) – 5 turnovers for Trevor Lawrence in Philadelphia and they still only lost by 8, that is impressive.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) – The injuries are piling up for the Chargers who are now without Joey Bosa and that is significant.

13. Tennessee Titans (2-2) – Now if they could only play two halves of offense. 0 points over the last 3 games in the second half. Fortunately, the 1st half has been really good.

12. San Francisco 49ers (2-2) – Not going to lie gang, I struggled with this spot and I decided I did not want to be a victim of recency bias. While the 49ers were terrific Monday night, outside of Deebo their offense is not.

11. Minnesota Vikings (3-1) – It comes down to this, I just do not trust Kirk Cousins.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) – They are .500 despite not playing very well. It feels like Burrow and Chase have another gear waiting to be used.

9. Los Angeles Rams (2-2) – Allen Robinson is adding absolutely nothing to that offense and that is with every eye in the stadium on Cooper Kupp.

8. Baltimore Ravens (2-2) – John Harbaugh can say whatever he wants, when he went for that late TD instead of the FG and the points he told the world he does not trust his defense to get a stop.

7. Tampa Bay Bucs (2-2) – Tom Brady and the Bucs have a chance to get well with 3 straight against the Falcons, Steelers and Panthers. That O-line has to come together though.

6. Dallas Cowboys (3-1) – In four games the Cowboys have not given up 20 or more points in any of them. That is how a backup QB wins games.

5. Green Bay Packers (3-1) – Pinching my nose again and I will for a while. How did this team luck into a soft schedule?

4. Miami Dolphins (3-1) – For as much as we marvel at the Cheetah and all of the weapons they have scored 21 or less in 3 of 4 games. Maybe we should talk about the defense!? Oh wait, 7 sacks and only 1 INT in 4 games. OK, so what is really happening here?

3. Buffalo Bills (3-1) – They have faced a brutal schedule to start the season and that 3-1 is pretty impressive. They need to find a run game outside of Josh Allen at some point.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) – No, they have not lost but lets slow our roll on crowning these guys. They have not exactly knocked off a murderers row in the Lions, Vikings, Commanders and Jags.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) – When Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are on they are about impossible to beat. They really looked like that Colts loss could have been a clear “look ahead” loss with the Bucs looming last week. They were impressive.