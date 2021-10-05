Cory Curtis: Week 5 NFL Power Rankings

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates his touchdown during the first half in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Tuesday is here and with it NFL Power Rankings for Week 5 in the NFL and predictably a bit of a tumble for the Tennessee Titans.

32. Houston Texans (1-3) – Not a lot of wins left on the schedule for Houston, well, maybe not any.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) – Ship is taking on water awfully fast. The only question is can Trevor Lawrence bail water faster than Urban Meyer can punch holes in the hull?

30. Detroit Lions (0-4) – How bad is the weapons situation in Detroit? Their leading receiver at wide receiver is a guy who was like the Titans 5th last season… Kalif Raymond 14 rec. 182 yards and 2 touchdowns. Having said that, I’m THRILLED for him. He’s a heck of a nice guy, has persevered and his mom is the best.

29. New York Jets (1-3) – Corey Davis has 16 rec. 257 yards and 3 touchdowns with a struggling rookie quarterback this year. AJ Brown and Julio Jones have combined for 19 rec. 296 yards and 1 TD with Ryan Tannehill at QB and Derrick Henry in the backfield. For the Corey Davis haters in Nashville.

28. New York Giants (1-3) – Kenny Golladay finally breaks thru with 6 rec. for 116 yards in New Orleans.

27. Atlanta Falcons (1-3) – Look, we know the Falcons are bad. I think Arthur Smith knows they are bad too, but I also feel like we are already starting to see his presence take a effect.

26. Miami Dolphins (1-3) – Tough to do in this league without a QB.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) – The Steelers offense has not topped 20 points in any of their 4 games this season.

24. New England Patriots (1-3) – Yeah, they almost won. They did not and that was with Brady playing a very subpar game. Their lone victory remains against the Jets.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) – After two solid defensive efforts to open the season they have surrendered a whopping 83 points in 2 games. Fly Eagles Fly!!!

22. Chicago Bears (2-2) – Have you heard of Darnell Mooney? 5 receptions for 125 yards last week. Justin Fields certainly knows who Mooney is.

21. Indianapolis Colts (1-3) – That was a must win for the Colts, but it certainly does not mean everything is fixed. They beat Jacoby Brissett, they did not climb Mount Everest.

20. Washington Football Team (2-2) – Where is the defense we expected?

19. Minnesota Vikings (1-3) – I think the Vikings offense is pretty good, so that Browns defense must be really legit.

18. New Orleans Saints (2-2) – At least the Titans lost to a bad New York team on the road and not on their home field. BTW does Sean Payton trust Jameis Winston? He has not thrown more than 23 passes in a game, so, NO.

17. Tennessee Titans (2-2) – Injuries are not an excuse, but they are a reality. The Titans were without 4 Pro Bowl players Sunday, still it was the Jets and if they show up ready to play they win. Oh and Ryan Tannehill is human pinata.

16. San Francisco 49ers (2-2) – Their 2 wins are against the 1-7 combined Lions and Eagles so let’s slow our roll on the Niners.

15. Seattle Seahawks (2-2) – Russell Wilson… 72% completion percentage… 9 TD’s… 0 INT’s… Yep, same Russell Wilson.

14. Denver Broncos (3-1) – So the Broncos are allowed to throw for TD’s with :30 left, but other teams CAN NOT hand the ball off on the next play. The unwritten rules of the game are baffling sometimes.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) – If it wasn’t the Bengals you might actually want to rank them higher. Burrow and Chase look like a problem for a long time.

12. Baltimore Ravens (3-1*, really 2-2) – The 100 yard rushing streak is intact and John Harbaugh found another coach to fight with.

11. Carolina Panthers (3-1) – Another 300 yard game for Sam Darnold and I continue to countdown how long it takes the Bears to make Panther OC Joe Brady their head coach.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) – Tyreek Hill is like Derrick Henry sometimes… He’s just not fair! 11 rec. 186 yards and 3 TD’s in 1 game!!!!

9. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) – Did you see the hit Hunter Renfrow made on special teams?

8. Green Bay Packers (3-1) – Unbeaten since that opening day debacle. They need to run the ball better, averaging only 92 yads a game.

7. Tampa Bay Bucs (3-1) – They are not playing very well by their standard but are still finding a way.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) – Man this team is fun to watch! Uber talented young QB, aggressive young coach and weapons all over the field.

5. Dallas Cowboys (3-1) – I know fans will not like this, but I am on board with the Cowboys. That offense is lit and Dan Quinn has that defense playing a different level with rookie corner Trevon Diggs leading the way with 5 picks in 4 games.

4. Los Angeles Rams (3-1) – Shocking to see that defensive front torched for 217 yards rushing by Arizona.

3. Cleveland Browns (3-1) – I got on board with the Browns this week because their defense dominated a good Viking offense and they won a game on the road when their quarterback stunk. This is a really good football team.

2. Buffalo Bills (3-1) – Week 1 looks like an aberration and now we are seeing the real Bills. They have won their last 3 games 118-21… That’s a 39-7 average.

1. Arizona Cardinals (4-0) – They are the only unbeaten team left and they just knocked off the previous #1 on their home field, how do I not put the Cardinals first? Believe me no one is questioning this more than me.