Cory Curtis: Week 4 NFL Power Rankings

Crazy week already in Nashville with Covid-19 hitting the Tennessee Titans, but as Mike Vrabel says “this train doesn’t stop for anybody”.

So, here are my Week 4 NFL Power Rankings…

90. New York Jets (0-3) – I’m not sure who 32-89 are, but I’m certain they’re better than this steaming carcass. Who thinks Adam Gase makes it to week 9?

31. New York Giants (0-3) – 38 points in 3 games. Yep, in 2020 that should be impossible but this year in the Big Apple any level of ineptitude is achievable!

30. Denver Broncos (0-3) – Did anyone here know Brett Rypien was a living, breathing human before Sunday? Yet, the team is in this young QB’s hands. Gonna be a LONNNNNGGGGG year.

29. Atlanta Falcons (0-3) – The Falcons have an identity. They’re the team that the completely falls apart in the 4th quarter despite having Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst… Yes, the defense is bad but that doesn’t mean the offense has to mail it in after 3 quarters as well.

28. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) – Maybe after punting for the tie they should be one of those teams in the (32-89) category?

27. Washington Football Team (1-2) – There was a moment when they beat the Eagles where we thought this team might have a change, but we now see what the Eagles are and yes, 3 of the worst 6 teams in the NFL are in the NFC East.

26.Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1) – Yeah, it’s fun to watch Joe Burrow throw it 141 times in 3 games, but it’s not fun to see him sacked 14 times. I’d like to see him make it to year two, just some food for thought for Zac Taylor.

25. Minnesota Vikings (0-3) – They had the best rushing and receiving performance of the weekend and lost, at home…

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) – The stache got humbled by the beard in primetime. Is James Robinson officially a baller though? 210 yards rushing, 10 catches for 129 yards in 3 games. And what pick did they use on Leonard Fournette?

23. Miami Dolphins (1-2) – I’ve always doubted the existence of bigfoot and then I saw Ryan Fitzpatrick with his shirt unbuttoned… Dude’s a yeti.

22. Houston Texans (0-3) – I get that they’ve played the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers but it’s OK to play defense. Giving up 31 points per game won’t be anyone.

21. Detroit Lions (1-2) – That win in Arizona is the unexpected one that gets people saying “Matt Patricia will get this turned around”. It gets me saying, “Meh, do it more than 3 times a year.”

20. Carolina Panthers (1-2) – This team has been way more competitive than I expected and if you need a fantasy WR you can do worse than Robby Anderson with 20 catches for 278 yards in 3 weeks.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) – If they can split the next two with the Bucs and Saints they will be in good shape for when the schedule softens.

18. Dallas Cowboys (1-2) – I knew I should have drafted Dak Prescott this year. Instead I waited and now I’m 0-3 in 2 leagues. Yep, the sports guy is a genius.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) – Quietly giving up 30 points per game. History says that won’t end well.

16. Cleveland Browns (2-1) – Probably a little high considering they’ve beaten Washington and the Natti. They’re 30th in passing yards, but 3rd in rushing yards so it looks like Kevin Stafanski is trying to build an identity.

15. Chicago Bears (3-0) – The comeback kids no matter who the QB is! It’s Nick Foles time, but all I’m really wondering is who the quarterback is next year?

14. Arizona Cardinals (2-1) – 32 receptions for 356 yards for Deandre Hopkins, over 16 games that’s 170 receptions for 1900 yards.

13. San Francisco (2-1) – Really impressive win in New York with so many players hurt, they could be getting back Kittle and Samuel this week.

12. New Orleans Saints (1-2) – I won’t write them off. Cal Baxter would kill me!

11. Indianapolis Colts (2-1) – They’ve played one of the softest schedules in the league and they’ve been able to play thru a host of injuries.

10. New England Patriots (2-1) – Headed to Kansas City for loss number 2.

9. Tampa Bay Bucs (2-1) – Gronk, Godwin and Evans all trail Scotty Miller’s 167 yards receiving yards and Miller is hurt! C’mon guys!

8. Tennessee Titans (3-0) – Yes, they are 3-0 but if they don’t fix a run defense that just gave up over 200 yards this record will even out and they’ll be staring down the barrel of 9-7 again.

7. Los Angeles Rams (2-1) – One horrific call away from 3-0. Maybe next time don’t spot the Bills a 28-3 lead.

6. Buffalo Bills (3-0) – This is where I’m supposed to say nice things about the Bills but lack of redeeming qualities doesn’t allow it.

5. Seattle Seahawks (3-0) – Am I the only who feels like every snap is about to be a Russell Wilson touchdown? 37 points per game, 2nd highest scoring team in the NFL.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) – 15 sacks leads the NFL, this group is nasty and James Conner has to be salivating over his shot at the Titans run defense.

3. Baltimore Ravens (2-1) – Lamar Jackson is a tremendous talent but his 97 yards passing against the Chiefs tells us that part of his game isn’t there yet.

2. Green Bay Packers (3-0) – Is Matt LaFleur the new king of the backstreet boy coaches? His Packers are averaging over 40 points per game and have a date with Atlanta who they could do that against in a half.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) – That was a statement in Baltimore, especially by the Chiefs defense who have surrendered 20 points in each game. No, that’s not enough to beat Patrick Mahomes.