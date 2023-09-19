Happy Tuesday everyone… In my desperate attempt to get on track I am here for your weekly favorite…

My Week 3 NFL Power Rankings…

32. Arizona Cardinals (0-2) – Just to hammer their position home they blew a 28-7 third quarter lead at home to a Giants team that looked like it could not even tie its own shoes.

31. Houston Texans (0-2) – Again, a team that double down this week. First they proved they could not stop Anthony Richardson and then they proved the could not stop Gardner Minshew either.

30. Chicago Bears (0-2) – They remind me about that memorable line from Apollo 13 by Ed Harris, “What is it on the spaceship that you can say actually works?”

29. Carolina Panthers (0-2) – After watching them on Monday Night Football I am pretty sure I never want to watch them again.

28. Denver Broncos (0-2) – Instead of focusing on their comeback against the Commanders maybe we should focus on the fact that they had to make one.

27. New York Giants (1-1) – Kudos for winning after turning 6 of the worst quarters in NFL history.

26. Indianapolis Colts (1-1) – Did I not ask last week how long Anthony Richardson would last playing like that? The answer was 1 more quarter.

25. New England Patriots (0-2) – Man ESPN loves them some Mac Jones. Why? I have no idea. Mediocre on a mediocre team.

24. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) – How does Josh Jacobs, the defending rushing champion, rush for negative 2 yards?

23. Los Angeles Rams (1-1) – How is it teams like the Titans and Bears can search years for receivers and repeatedly come up empty and the Rams can bring in a guy named Puka and he has 25 catches in 2 games. That might have led the Titans for the season last year!!!

22. Minnesota Vikings (0-2) – They have the Chargers next so one of these teams is going to be 0-3.

21. New York Jets (1-1) – And Zach Wilson still stinks.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) – They are going full speed Chargers. Tons of talents and points and finding ways to lose. That 3 and out in overtime was pathetic. Justin Herbert has to deliver in that situation.

19. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) – How is a team with Joe Burrow, Jamarr Chase and Tee Higgins last in the NFL in offense at 212 yards per game?

18. Cleveland Browns (1-1) – That does not look like the Deshaun Watson I watched in Houston. Undisciplined, inaccurate at times, they are not getting their money’s worth.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) – Forgive me. I am just not a believer.

But, yes, I still love Mike Tomlin.

16. Tampa Bay Bucs (2-0) – Maybe the biggest surprise in the league right now. The next five look really tough though, so we will see.

15. Washington Commanders (2-0) – They have defeated two bad teams, but it all starts with beating the bad ones and maybe more important Sam Howell is making some plays.

14. Seattle Seahawks (1-1) – Good to see Geno Smith get off the deck like that.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) – This team has not played to the level of the hype after two games. Trevor Lawrence has all of the weapons, 9 points against the Chiefs does not get it done.

12. Green Bay Packers (1-1) – Jordan Love has 6 TD’s in 2 games, but he is about to face his toughest test against the Saints.

11. Tennessee Titans (1-1) – Redemption game for Ryan Tannehill, who was as good as he can be, as they scored 27 points for the first time since their last win.

10. Detroit Lions (1-1) – Everyone else has the Lions at 8. Here’s my thing. They beat a Chiefs team without Kelce and Jones and then lost at home. Is their start really THAT impressive?

9. Atlanta Falcons (2-0) – Again it feels too high but Arthur Smith has found a way to open with back to back victories and Bijan Robinson looks like a Holy Terror!!!

8. New Orleans Saints (2-0) – Feels too high, but they have surrendered just 1 TD in 2 games and that came in garbage time.

7. Baltimore Ravens (2-0) – Odell Beckham is already hurt, but first round pick Zay Flowers looks like the real deal with 13 catches for 140 yards.

6. Buffalo Bills (1-1) – Nice bounce back for Josh Allen and yes, it was way too early to count this team out.

5. Kanasas City Chiefs (1-1) – So they restructured Mahomes contract. The question is why? They sure could use Mike Evans, but with the Bucs at 2-0 is he still available?

4. Miami Dolphins (2-0) – So many weapons on offense. The big IF is health. IF Tua and Mostart can stay on the field they are tough to slow down.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) – They are unbeaten and it sure feels like they have another gear. That AJ Brown frustration bears watching.

2. Dallas Cowboys (2-0) – I do not want to rank them this high, feels like Lucy holding the football, but their performance warrants it. If Dak continues to take care of the football they will win a lot of games.

1. San Francisco 49ers (2-0) – 60 points in 2 games, Brock Purdy is rolling again.