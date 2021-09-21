Cory Curtis: Week 3 NFL Power Rankings

FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Inglewood, Calif. Donald’s first game in his 30s looked like most of his dominant performances from his 20s with the Rams. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NFL Power Rankings time and as expected week two produced some shockers (including the Titans comeback) resulting in massive swings in the rankings.

Buckle your seat belts!!!

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) – Put me in the camp that believes Urban Meyer does not finish the season.

31. Atlanta Falcons (0-2) – Kyle Pitts 5 catches for 73 yards last week, just waiting for that blow up game.

30. Houston Texans (1-1) – Davis Mills come on down… Ugh. What did David Culley do to deserve this?

29. New York Jets – Zach Wilson go the Belichick treatment. Welcome to the NFL rookie.

28. Detroit Lions (0-2) – If the games were only 30 minutes long they would have looked really good Monday night.

27. New York Giants (0-2) – Stealing defeat from the jaws of victory with the best of them. Losing is part of their DNA now.

26. Minnesota Vikings (0-2) – The defense does not look fixed and it feels like the beginning of the end for Mike Zimmer.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) – Bested by the Red Rifle in the Andy Dalton revenge game.

24. Chicago Bears (1-1) – Offensive line problems, inconsistent QB play and a defense that needs to dominant is not.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) – 11 points does not get it done. They don’t get to play the Falcons every week.

22. Washington Football Team (1-1) – They kept playing and made it happen, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little disappointed in this group. I still like the potential ahead.

21. Indianapolis Colts (0-2) – There is a very real possibility this team starts 0-5 with Carson Wentz predicatably hurt again.

20. New England Patriots (1-1) – They picked off Zach Wilson 4 times on their way to a victory. They got 11 catches for 101 yards from FA additions Smith, Henry, Bourne and Agholar. They paid about $125-million for those guys. They need more from them.

19. Miami Dolphins (1-1) – Jacoby Brissett come on down. Ugh.

18. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) – 37 combined points with Dallas was a stunner for me. That’s why they call it “gambling” instead of “winning”.

17. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) – The Cowboys have a mess at running back and Jerry Jones has no one to blame but himself.

16. New Orleans Saints (1-1) – All of those pregame stories about the NEW Jameis Winston looked premature then and really premature after a game that saw him throw for 111 yards, 2 picks and 0 TD’s… Jameis being Jameis.

15. Carolina Panthers (2-0) – Sam Darnold is this weeks Jameis Winston. If you don’t want to hear about how getting out of New York saved him and how he is a completely different guy do not turn on your TV until kickoff.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) – They pulled off the old “banana in the tailpipe” beating the Bills and then falling to the Raiders.

13. Denver Broncos (2-0) – Nice start for Teddy Bridgewater and the defense has held both the Giants and Jags to 13 points. Yeah, the Giants and Jags, I like Denver but they still have much to prove.

12. Tennessee Titans (1-1) – Derrick Henry does it again with 182 yards and 3 scores. Julio Jones also had has 1st 100 yard game for the Titans giving fans a glimpse of the possibilities. Huge win.

11. Green Bay Packers (1-1) – Beating the Lions does not mean the Packers are fixed, but they’ve won enough over the last 30 years to get the benefit of the doubt.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) – Henry Ruggs comes to life!!! 5 rec. 113 yards and a TD. If he can play like that they become much more dangerous.

9. Cleveland Browns (1-1) – They are banged up at wide receiver and we will see how hard they lean on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

8. Seattle Seahawks (1-1) – Waaaaay too many undisciplined mistakes for this team and DK Metkalf seemed a little unhinged at times. Bottom line though Derrick Henry wore that defense out.

7. Baltimore Ravens (1-1) – Lucky or do you make your own luck? It’s a W over Kansas City so I don’t really care.

6. Arizona Cardinals (2-0) – OK, so I was not in love with Kyler Murray like everyone else before the season. He’s been great and 2nd round pick Rondale Moore looks like a home run.

5. San Francisco 49ers (2-0) – They can play defense. Sorry that’s all I got.

4. Buffalo Bills (1-1) – I don’t think Dennis Rodman has that good of a time in Miami. Wow what a beat down.

3. Los Angeles Rams (2-0) – As great as Aaron Donald is I still do not think we appreciate him enough. He is a monster each and every snap and he is already a Hall of Famer.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) – Just a hiccup.

1. Tom-pa Bay Bucs (2-0) – Could Tom Brady throw more TD passes in his 40’s than he did in his 20’s?