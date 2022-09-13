So here we are, it is Tuesday and in the NFL world that means Power Rankings!!!

You will see many people overreact to week 1, I will not. So do not be surprised when you see some teams not has high or low as you would expect based on week 1.

Just like Joe in Say Anything, Week 1 lies… Week 1 lies… Week 1 lies… When he cries…

32. New York Jets – Head Coach Robert Saleh says he is taking names of those down on his Jets, I’ll just say this, he better have a big note pad.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) – Lots of teams get beat in the 4th quarter, it just does not happen against Carson Wentz. Ice cream time!

30. Houston Texans (0-0-1) – Led 20-3 in the 4th quarter at home. Gonna be a long year.

29. Carolina Panthers (0-1) – Lots of teams get beat in the 4th quarter, it just does not happen against Jacobi Brissett. The level of disrespect here for former Colts QB’s is massive!

28. Dallas Cowboys (0-1) – Yeah, my pick to win the NFC East. They were terrible and now there quarterback is hurt.

27. Atlanta Falcons (0-1) – 287 total yards for Marcus Mariot and 120 yards for Cordarelle Patterson. Arthur Smith knows how to get stuff out of guys. Now to work on Kyle Pitts, 2 catches is not enough.

26. New England Patriots (0-1) – 7 points for the Pats and their top 100 quarterback Mac Jones. Who calls the plays this week?

25. Arizona Cardinals (0-1) – Could Kliff Kingsbury be the first coach fired in 2022? The way last season ended and this one has started is not good for a team that just gave Baby Yoda a billion dollars.

24. Detroit Lions (0-1) – If they can stop anyone they will win some games. Is D’Andre Swift the best running back no one talks about?

23. Chicago Bears (1-0) – How much of it was the Bears and how much was the monsoon? Does not matter, they won a game they had no business winning.

22. New York Giants (1-0) – They gave the ball to their best player and let him win the game. Saquan Barkley looked electric, now let’s hope he can stay healthy.

21. Cleveland Browns (1-0) – I will not reward them for beating Carolina at the wire. Nope, I will not do it!

20. Washington Commanders (1-0) – Jahan Dotson with a successful debut in Washington 2 TD’s including the game winner. The Dotson/McLaurin combo could be lethal if Wentz can be resurrected.

19. Seattle Seahawks (1-0) – Geno Smith’s 17 of 18 1st half performance Monday was one of the most shocking I have ever seen. It was a like he was personally writing me a note, “take that Curtis!”

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) – A SHOCKING win in the Natti, but also a costly one. The Steelers without TJ Watt are not quite the Steelers.

17. Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) – And so the Matt Ryan era begins with a tie in Houston. Let the MVP talk begin!

16. Denver Broncos (0-1) – Passing up 4th and 5 with a minute to play for a 64 yard FG attempt is without question one of the 3 worst decisions I have ever witnessed. I seriously debated ranking them 32nd because I have no hope that a coach that can make that kind of decision can possibly win a game.

15. San Francisco 49ers (0-1) – I thought it was too early to jump on the Trey Lance train. I will not read too much into week 1, 10 points is not good enough against a bad Bears team though.

14. Tennessee Titans (0-1) – We have seen this before. The Titans steal defeat from the jaws of victory. It would hot hurt to get the ball to their playmakers instead of Geoff Swaim. Just a thought.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) – Huge debut for Davante Adams with 10 receptions and a TD. Opening at the Chargers was a tough draw.

12. Green Bay Packers (0-1) – I really want to rank the Packers lower, because I still believe their WR talent is just inferior. However, I said I would not overreact to week 1.

11. New Orleans Saints (1-0) – They escaped Atlanta thanks to 17 4th quarter points. Has Jarvis Landry finally found someone who can use him?

10. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) – Opening with a home loss to Mitch Trubisky is bad, but seeing Joe Burrow sacked 7 more times and picked off 4 times is concerning. If they can not protect him he will be the next Andrew Luck.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) – AJ Brown blowing up week 1 was the easiest prediction of the week. 10 catches, 155 yards and the Eagles put up 38 points surviving and epic tilt against the Motor City Kitties.

8. Los Angeles Rams (0-1) – Congratulations to Jalen Ramsey!!!! He surrendered a perfect 158.3 passer rating while giving up a 2 TD’s. It’s hard to be perfect and he made it a whole lot easier. Well done.

7. Miami Dolphins (1-0) – Tyreek Hill 8 rec. for 94 yards could be just what Tua needs.

6. Minnesota Vikings (1-0) – Is Justin Jefferson an MVP candidate? 9 for 184 to start the season is a pretty good case for it.

5. Baltimore Ravens (1-0) – How much did Lamar Jackson turn down? That is the kind of confidence you like in your quarterback.

4. Tampa Bay Bucs (1-0) – Woah that defense! Leonard Fournette seems to have shaped up topping 120 yards.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) – Do the Chiefs miss Tyreek Hill? Probably, but Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and 5 TD’s so it looks like he and Andy Reid are a whole lot more important.

2. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) – 5 Sacks and 3 interceptions against Derek Carr and the Raiders. Not only can they score, they can create havoc on defense. I love the way this team is built.

1. Buffalo Bills (1-0) – The Rams were awful, but that was a full scale demolition.