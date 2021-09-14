Cory Curtis: Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, file photo, New York Jets’ Corey Davis runs during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Davis understands why he’s with the New York Jets. And he’s ready to show everyone the reason. The 26-year-old has 207 career catches for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in 56 games. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

The most exciting part about the first few weeks of the NFL season are the WILD swings each week creates in my NFL Power Rankings.

My Rankings are what makes the world go round after all!!

If you’re looking for the Titans in the top 10, you will be horribly disappointed, oh and you might be a little crazy! Did you see that game?

7,289. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) – Not only are the 0-1, they lost terribly to the team most considered the worst in the NFL but now there are already rumors of their head coach quitting just 1 week into the season. Insert dumpster fire photo.

112. Atlanta Falcons (0-1) – We thought the Falcons were bad in the preaseason, well they were worse in the regular season.

30. Detroit Lions (0-1) – They are who we thought they were. A bad football team.

29. Houston Texans (0-1) – So many were hoping for an 0-17 season… Well 1-16 is still in play!

28. New York Jets (0-1) – Corey Davis 5 Rec. 97 yards and 2 TD’s. He’s a good player, that is all.

27. New York Giants (0-1) – Who knew a collection of Titans castoffs couldn’t handle Teddy Bridgewater?

26. Minnesota Vikings (0-1) – Any team that marches into the Nati and loses falls into the high 20’s in my book!

25. Chicago Bears (0-1) – Please never let me endure 3 hours of Cris Collinsworth telling me how well Andy Dalton is playing again!!! They scored 14 points.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) – They won and JMarr Chase caught the ball. Two things I did not expect to happen Sunday.

23. Washington Football Team (0-1) – I really liked WFT going into the season, but not so much with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.

22. Carolina Panthers (1-0) – They beat the Jets! They have to do more than that.

21. New England Patriots (0-1) – As I said before the season, 3rd best team in the division and they opened with a loss to the 2nd best team in the division.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) – I was stunned with their massive victory, but it left me feeling worse about the Falcons than it did feeling good about the Eagles.

19. Green Bay Packers (0-1) – That loss was so horrific it even had Aaron Rodgers smiling. Seriously, it’s OK to ask where he is mentally. He’s NEVER been that bad before.

18. Tennessee Titans (0-1) – Do I think the Titans are the 18th best team in the NFL? Nope. But until they play better than that this is where they will remain.

17. Indianapolis Colts (0-1) – Yes, they also lost, but at least they didn’t just drool all over themselves like the Titans and Packers.

16. Denver Broncos (1-0) – Teddy Bridgewater opens with a “W”, but they lost Jerry Jeudy for over a month to an ankle injury.

15. Dallas Cowboys (0-1) – Will Zeke get invited to the next game?

14. Baltimore Ravens (0-1) – They had a 10-0 lead, their defense had a chance to win the game late, they had the ball only needing a FG to win in OT. They failed, repeatedly, so I ring a few more alarm bells than most.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) – Darren Waller is a baller, but Derek Carr is allowed to throw to other guys to start the game.

12. Miami Dolphins (1-0) – They rushed for only 73 yards and Tua had a QBR under 40 yet they won on the road against the GENIUS.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) – Justin Herbert picked up where he left off his rookie season with 337 yards passing.

10. Arizona Cardinals (1-0) – They humiliated the Titans in front of 67,000. I was way more impressed than Kyler Murray than I expected and Chandler Jones is on pace for 85 sacks (that would be an NFL record).

9. Cleveland Browns (0-1) – It happens. Teams go in to Kansas City, they lead and yeah, Patrick Mahomes beats them. That’s life.

8. New Orleans Saints (1-0) – The most stunning and surprising performance of the weekend. Can Jameis Winston stay in the zone?

7. San Francisco 49ers (1-0) – Does any team use more running backs week to week than the 49ers? I mean do they just flip a coin or something?

6. Seattle Seahawks (1-0) – 4 TD’s on only 23 passes for Russell Wilson.

5. Los Angeles Rams (1-0) – Matt Stafford lived up to the hype in his Rams debut. They will be a tough out if they stay healthy.

4. Buffalo Bills (0-1) – I’ll give them a mulligan.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) – They went into Buffalo and won. Mike Tomlin gets it done again. TJ Watt didn’t let the money go to his head, 2 sacks in his first game after the new deal.

2. Tampa Bay Bucs (1-0) – I’m just telling everyone now, Antonio Brown is a must start fantasy player all season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) – Tyreek Hill 11 rec. 197 yards? I mean, that shouldn’t be legal!