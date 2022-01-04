1 week left in the regular season and we know this, the Jaguars have a strangle hold on being the worst team in the NFL!

Your first ever Week 18 NFL Power Rankings

999. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) – Bad teams look bad, bad teams that quit look really bad. There is NO WAY I would play Trevor Lawrence this week.

699. New York Giants (4-12) – Joe Judge sounds as delusional as Lloyd Christmas in Dumb & Dumber when he said “So you’re saying there’s a chance!”

30. Detroit Lions (2-13-1) – Amon-Ra St. Brown is enough to have me excited for the Lions in 2022!!! From a fantasy perspective only. I still expect them to stink.

29. New York Jets (4-12) – I had a feeling they would give the Bucs a run. I also had a feeling they would blow it. I’m a genius!

28. Houston Texans (4-12) – Ugh

27. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Look you have a quarterback or you don’t. “Hoping” a guy can be the answer is like hoping you’ll pass that math test without studying. It’s a bad idea.

26. Seattle Seahawks (6-10) – Who’s the QB in 2022?

25. Washington Football Team (6-10) – February 2nd they announce the teams’ new name. When do they announce the teams new owner?

24. Chicago Bears (6-10) – Two wins in a row. Man if the season were only 8 weeks longer!

23. Atlanta Falcons (7-9) – Just such a hodge podge of players. They should really have been in the hunt for a top 3 pick.

22. Denver Broncos (7-9) – Who’s the quarterback in 2022?

21. Cleveland Browns (7-9) – I am not a Baker Mayfield cheerleader, but dude played thru major injury so please do not pull a Dan Orlovsky and act “shocked” about his regression. He shouldn’t have been out there.

20. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – Who’s the coach in 2022?

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) – I didn’t think it was possible to see a team throw that many passes, produce that few yards and actually win a game. That was HORRIBLE.

18. New Orleans Saints (8-8) – Who’s the quarterback in 2022?

17. Miami Dolphins (8-8) – Unless they can trade him for Wilson and Watson I have to think Tua is back, but from what I’ve seen I do not know that he is the long term answer.

16. Baltimore Ravens (8-8) – Should I point out that this team should be 7-9. No, I won’t let that Detroit game go.

15. Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – They have not won in Jacksonville since 2014!!! How is that even possible?

14. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) – Now that Miami and Indy lost the new love of the NFL and another fraud. They have not beat ANYONE.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) – Just like Rasputin The Mad Monk, the NFL just can not seem to bury them this season.

12. San Francisco 49ers (9-7) – They’ve got a big one with the Rams who they have owned.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) – Dangerous, but clearly not to be trusted. Good enough to pull off a first round shocker and then lose by 40.

10. New England Patriots (10-6) – Well coached, some pieces on defense, but just not enough dudes on offense.

9. Buffalo Bills (10-6) – They can still win the division this weekend if they don’t screw around with the Jets.

8. Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – Whenever you get to the point of wanting to trust them they give you every reason not to.

7. Arizona Cardinals (11-5) – If they could only play every game in Dallas.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) – The offensive weapons on this team are terrifying. The Steelers, Browns and Ravens are in for a decade of headaches.

5. Tampa Bay Bucs (12-4) – No Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. They’re losing players faster than Brown is his clothes.

4. Los Angeles Rams (12-4) – Really good team, but Matt Stafford has 4 pick 6’s this year and again I feel like if it’s all on the line he will fold.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) – Not shocked they lost in Cincy. I was shocked they scored only 3 points in the second half.

2. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – Defense has given up 3 points or less to 3 teams. Derrick Henry is coming back. They’re a win away from locking up homefield whether the analytic folks like it or not.

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – OK, you do not get NFL Coach of the Year for winning with Aaron Rodgers. That’s just dumb.