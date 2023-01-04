Your Week 18 NFL Power Rankings…

32. Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) – Why do I have the Colts behind the Texans? One, because I think they want to lose and two, because I think they will.

31. Houston Texans (2-13-1) – The Texans will win Sunday so they can pick Bryce Young second and save money. Then someone will trade with the Bears and take him instead.

30. Chicago Bears (3-13) – I reallllllly like Justin Fields, but if the Bears pick first don’t they have to kick the tires on the idea of Young just being better?

29. Arizona Cardinals (4-12) – JJ Watt is the latest star to finish his career (Emmit, Edge, Warner) in Arizona and won’t be remembered for it.

28. Denver Broncos (4-12) – Immediately improved without Nathaniel Hackett.

27. LA Rams (5-11) – Baker Mayfield is 2-2 in LA and in the two wins has been pretty good and in the two losses pretty bad. Unfortunately 50/50 does not get it done in the NFL.

26. Atlanta Falcons (6-10) – In 3 games as the Falcons starting QB Desmond Ridder has 0 TD passes, with a top 10 pick looming they may have to the trigger on Levis, Stroud or whoever is next in line.

25. Carolina Panthers (6-10) – Has Sam Darnold actually resurrected his career? In 5 games this year, 1,100 yards, 7 TD’s, 1 INT and most important a 3-2 record. It is kind of looking that way.

24. New York Jets (7-9) – They have lost 7 of their last 9 and have scored 6 points or less 3 times in that stretch. 6 points!!! That makes the Titans seem prolific!!!

23. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) – Davante Adams is 5 catches away from 100 for the season. He has already done that 3 times in his career.

22. Cleveland Browns (7-9) – Deshaun Watson completed only 9 passes last week, but 3 of them went for TD’s and the Browns won.

21. New Orleans Saints (7-9) – They may have locked up the MVP for Jalen Hurts by limiting the Eagles to 10 points with Gardner Minshew.

20. Washington Commanders (7-8-1) – That decision to go with Carson Wentz is one of the worst decisions I have ever seen. The results were predictable. I realllllly like Ron Rivera which makes it just so disappointing.

19. New England Patriots (8-8) – Genius.

18. Tennessee Titans (7-8) – If Joshua Dobbs leads the Titans to a win in Jacksonville it will be one of the remarkable stories of the NFL season. The Titans are getting back Simmons,, Autry, Hooker and Henry just to name a few. This could be a real fist fight.

17. Seattle Seahawks (8-8) – For some reason I feel like they will flop against the Rams. They shouldn’t, maybe it is PTSD from the first decade of Geno Smith’s career. What a defining moment for him.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) – I’ve taken a watch and wait approach with Kenny Pickett and that throw to win last weekend was what I’ve been waiting for. Nice!

15. Miami Dolphins (8-8) – They just are not the same team without Tua.

14. Tompa Bay Brady’s (8-8) – It was like watching Hulk Hogan “hulk” up in the 80’s… Gathered his strength and there was no stopping him!

13. Detroit Lions (8-8) – I believe the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs need the Lions. This team was 1-6!!!

12. Green Bay Packers (8-8) – We all thought Green Bay was dead at 4-8. they certainly looked it. The schedule helped for 3 weeks, but they laid the smackdown on the Vikes.

11. Baltimore Ravens (10-6) – Not scary without Lamar. I probably have them ranked too high.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) – Horrible uniforms, but a franchise QB, a real head coach and some quality draft picks and look what can happen.

9. New York Giants (9-6-1) – Exciting to see another Blue Raider explode on to the scene. Richie James leads the Giants with 57 receptions, 26 in the last 4 games.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) – Passing and receiving Austin Eckler has 296 touches this season and 18 touchdowns.

7. Minnesota Vikings (12-4) – The Vikes will be the most popular upset pick of the opening weekend.

6. Dallas Cowboys (12-4) – They really missed Tony Pollard in Nashville. Ezekiel Elliott looks like he’s in wet cement compared to him.

5. San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – How about a Brock Purdy vs. Joshua Dobbs Super Bowl!!!!

4. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) – They avoided injuries for a long time, but they hit and the birds dropped two in a row. Lane Johnson is very important. Yes, we know Jalen Hurts is.

3. Buffalo Bills (12-3) – They have held 3 of their last 4 opponents to 13 points or less.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) – They have scored at least 24 points their last 8 games in a row.

1. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) – Yep, I am the wild man who has the Bengals number one. Joe Burrow is the it factor and with his weapons I would not bet against him.