Cory Curtis: Week 17 NFL Power Rankings

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs off the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Overcome with the holiday spirit I forgot my week 17 NFL Power Rankings!!!

Call it a Christmas miracle! Here they are.

32. The Bungles (1-14) – They got the gift that keeps on giving, the 1st pick of the draft.

31. Detroit Lions (3-11-1) – Couldn’t beat Santa’s elves at this point.

30. Washington Redskins (3-12) – If there were an NFL team in the island of misfit toys this would be it.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) – They’ve cast off the grinch now will Whoville recover?

28. New York Giants (4-11) – They got exactly what they wanted they last two years and have very little to show for it.

27. Miami Dolphins (4-11) – They’re the kids that get Lincoln logs and build a palace!

26. Carolina Panthers (5-10) – They’ve completely lost their XMas spirit…. And every game they’ve played for a while…

25. LA Chargers (5-10) – They’re like that XMas tree in Charlie Brown… Just sad.

24. New York Jets (6-9) – They’re like socks for XMas. You need them but they don’t get you excited.

23. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) – They already broke their new toy.

22. Denver Broncos (6-9) – I got nothing

21. Cleveland Browns (6-9) – They’re that toy that you had to have and then when you go it it just wasn’t that great.

20. Oakland Raiders (7-8) – Their playoff chances are worse than Fred Claus chances of becoming a holiday classic.

19. Atlanta Falcons (6-9) – what do they do?

18. Dallas Cowboys (7-8) – So little from so much. We keep saying it because it remains true.

17. Tampa Bay Bucs (7-8i – we are all wondering the same thing aren’t we? Will Jameis throw 30 picks?

16. Chicago Bears (7-8) – Kind of like the Falcons, what do they do?

15. Indianapolis Colts (7-8) – They can say they aren’t drafting a quarterback but we all know they’re thinking about it.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) – Can they beat RGIII? I don’t think so.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) – I’ve been confused watching Carson Wentz this year. Is he really good or not?

12. LA Rams (8-7) – The Rams have to be grateful do the Cowboys, because if not for Dallas everyone would be talking about how disappointing this team is.

11. Tennessee Titans (8-7) – Two big ones at home and they came up empty. Still have a win and in scenario but is the magic of a few weeks ago gone?

10. Buffalo Bills (10-5) – I can’t make myself like to watch Josh Allen play of listen to national experts talk about him.

9. Houston Texans (10-5) – To play or not to play? That is the question.

8. Minnesota Vikings (10-5) – OK, it’s impossible to trust Kirk Cousins in a big game.

7. New England Patriots (12-3) – I’m not writing them off but I’ll be surprised to see them in the Super Bowl.

6. Seattle Seahawks (11-4) – What was that? Arizona at home? That’s like seeing Cousin Eddie at your door on Christmas!

5. Green Bay Packers (12-3) – Is this a Packer team driven by the run game and short passing game? Rodgers doesn’t look the same.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) – Those 8 new starters on defense are jelling and Chris Jones is a monster.

3. San Francisco 49ers (12-3) – pretty magical season facing a really big finale.

2. New Orleans Saints (12-3) – Not hearing anymore talk about Bridgewater are we? Brees is still scary good.

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2) – I never would have believed a quarterback could rush for 1200 yards and stay healthy. Amazing season for Lamar Jackson.

