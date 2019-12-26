Cory Curtis: Week 17 NFL Power Rankings

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs off the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Overcome with the holiday spirit I forgot my week 17 NFL Power Rankings!!!

Call it a Christmas miracle! Here they are.

32. The Bungles (1-14) – They got the gift that keeps on giving, the 1st pick of the draft.

31. Detroit Lions (3-11-1) – Couldn’t beat Santa’s elves at this point.

30. Washington Redskins (3-12) – If there were an NFL team in the island of misfit toys this would be it.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) – They’ve cast off the grinch now will Whoville recover?

28. New York Giants (4-11) – They got exactly what they wanted they last two years and have very little to show for it.

27. Miami Dolphins (4-11) – They’re the kids that get Lincoln logs and build a palace!

26. Carolina Panthers (5-10) – They’ve completely lost their XMas spirit…. And every game they’ve played for a while…

25. LA Chargers (5-10) – They’re like that XMas tree in Charlie Brown… Just sad.

24. New York Jets (6-9) – They’re like socks for XMas. You need them but they don’t get you excited.

23. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) – They already broke their new toy.

22. Denver Broncos (6-9) – I got nothing

21. Cleveland Browns (6-9) – They’re that toy that you had to have and then when you go it it just wasn’t that great.

20. Oakland Raiders (7-8) – Their playoff chances are worse than Fred Claus chances of becoming a holiday classic.

19. Atlanta Falcons (6-9) – what do they do?

18. Dallas Cowboys (7-8) – So little from so much. We keep saying it because it remains true.

17. Tampa Bay Bucs (7-8i – we are all wondering the same thing aren’t we? Will Jameis throw 30 picks?

16. Chicago Bears (7-8) – Kind of like the Falcons, what do they do?

15. Indianapolis Colts (7-8) – They can say they aren’t drafting a quarterback but we all know they’re thinking about it.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) – Can they beat RGIII? I don’t think so.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) – I’ve been confused watching Carson Wentz this year. Is he really good or not?

12. LA Rams (8-7) – The Rams have to be grateful do the Cowboys, because if not for Dallas everyone would be talking about how disappointing this team is.

11. Tennessee Titans (8-7) – Two big ones at home and they came up empty. Still have a win and in scenario but is the magic of a few weeks ago gone?

10. Buffalo Bills (10-5) – I can’t make myself like to watch Josh Allen play of listen to national experts talk about him.

9. Houston Texans (10-5) – To play or not to play? That is the question.

8. Minnesota Vikings (10-5) – OK, it’s impossible to trust Kirk Cousins in a big game.

7. New England Patriots (12-3) – I’m not writing them off but I’ll be surprised to see them in the Super Bowl.

6. Seattle Seahawks (11-4) – What was that? Arizona at home? That’s like seeing Cousin Eddie at your door on Christmas!

5. Green Bay Packers (12-3) – Is this a Packer team driven by the run game and short passing game? Rodgers doesn’t look the same.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) – Those 8 new starters on defense are jelling and Chris Jones is a monster.

3. San Francisco 49ers (12-3) – pretty magical season facing a really big finale.

2. New Orleans Saints (12-3) – Not hearing anymore talk about Bridgewater are we? Brees is still scary good.

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2) – I never would have believed a quarterback could rush for 1200 yards and stay healthy. Amazing season for Lamar Jackson.