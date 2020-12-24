Cory Curtis: Week 16 NFL Power Rankings

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

15 weeks are in the books, you would think things would be settled. You would think the rankings would be down to very small moves. You would be wrong!

Anarchy!

Your week 16 NFL Power Rankings.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) – 13 straight losses for the Jags and X-mas came early with a gift courtesy of the LA Rams… The Jags are now first in line for Trevor Lawrence.

31. New York Jets (1-13) – A true X-Mas miracle. Somehow, someway this team beat the LA Rams in Los Angeles. Rather than try to explain it or understand it I’ll just revel in the greatness of the NFL.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (3-9-1) – They absolutely earned that win over the Steelers just telling you how bad of a rut the Steelers are in right now.

29. Detroit Lions (5-9) – They fired the special teams coach for going rogue and calling a fake punt. I would give him a raise, with that defense they should have never even considered punting.

28. Houston Texans (4-10) – They gave Titan fans a big lump of coal for X-mas with that fumble at the goal line in Indy.

27. Carolina Panthers (4-10) – We worry about the impact all of the touches will have on Derrick Henry. Consider this, last year the Christian McCaffrey had 1000 yards rushing & receiving. This year he can’t stay on the field it is one injury after another. Coincidence?

26. Atlanta Falcons (4-10) – You really could not blame Matt Ryan if he just hated Tom Brady.

25. Denver Broncos (5-9) – 13 interceptions in 11 games, a 57% completion percentage for Drew Lock, you have to wonder if the Broncos are getting back on the QB roller coaster.

24. New York Giants (5-9) – 13 points in two weeks is not very impressive. OK, it’s horrible and now they have the Ravens and the only question is will that number reach 20?

23. San Francisco 49ers (5-9) – It’s go time for former BGA star CJ Beatherd! Go get’em kid!

22. Dallas Cowboys (5-9) – Two wins in a row, 3 of their last 5 and they have two very winnable games to finish the season. I never dreamed this cowboy team could make it to 7-9. I’ll still be surprised if they do.

21. New England Patriots (6-8) – This team is absolutely Bill Belichik’s fault. He has failed to add weapons and he is the one who addressed the QB position at the very last second.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) – They are still not good, but now Jalen Hurts makes them fun to watch. I do not know if he is the long term answer, but he is certainly the answer for now.

19. Minnesota Vikings (6-8) – Justin Jefferson (73 rec. 1182 Yards) & Dalvin Cook (1484 Yards, 15 TD’s) are spectacular, but they will be watching the playoffs from home and that is a big time waste.

18. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) – Impossible not to like Justin Herbert. From the bad tan, to the bad haircut, to the boyish amazement about where he’s at. He’s a special talent and I have really enjoyed watching him this season.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) – It was awesome watching Marcus Mariota look like Mariota again. It was even more fun reading his former teammates reactions on Twitter.

16. Washington Football Team (6-8) – Dwayne Haskins just does not understand that playing quarterback in the NFL is about a lot more than just playing the position. Maybe he should rent Any Given Sunday?

15. Chicago Bears (7-7) – Could the Bears be headed to the playoffs? If they beat the Jags this week and then the Packers in Week 17 they very well could. They have scored 30+points in 3 straight games and Mitchell Trubisky has largely looked pretty good. A. Did they move to quickly this season? B. Is everyone still getting fired?

14. Arizona Cardinals (8-6) – They’ve escaped their rut with wins over the Eagles and Giants but that is hardly convincing. They have the 49ers and Rams left, they better hope 9-7 gets them in. They lose a 9-7 tie breaker to the Bears.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) – They just do not look very good. They can not run the ball consistently and Big Ben is struggling? If anyone can turn it around I absolutely believe in Mike Tomlin’s ability to be that guy.

12. Tampa Bay Bucs (9-5) – Another Tom Brady miracle against Matt Ryan in the Falcons has the Bucs primed for the post season.

11. Miami Dolphins (9-5) – Hard to believe, but either the Phins, Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Colts or Titans are missing the playoffs. This team has had an amazing season it would be shame for them not to be there.

10. Los Angeles Rams (9-5) – They just lost to the Jets. I should rank them like 10,000,000. I mean they are where they are. I don’t know.

9. Indianapolis Colts (10-4) – They must be living right in Indy, things just seem to go right for this organization.

8. Baltimore Ravens (9-5) – National media loves this team way more than I do. I need to see Lamar Jackson do it in the playoffs.

7. Cleveland Browns (10-4) – Jets and Steelers to finish the season for a team that very well could be the AFC North champions.

6. Tennessee Titans (10-4) – Never dreamed I would cover a Titans team that was the highest scoring (31.1) team in in the NFL. They can hit you in so many different ways and have so many players making plays for them.

5. Seattle Seahawks (10-4) – This team couldn’t stop anyone to start the season, but they have not given up more than 17 points in their last 4 games. OK, those teams are not juggernauts, but they did it.

4. New Orleans Saints (10-4) -It was Drew Brees first game back and he clearly wasn’t 100 percent, I will not join those asking if he is finished. Let’s wait for judgement in the post season.

3. Buffalo Bills (11-3) – Just think minus the “Hail Murray” they would be 12-2. The NFL loves when this team is good, well, the Bills are good the league can rejoice.

2. Green Bay (11-3) – Matt LaFleur has done an amazing job of making this offense more than a one man show. Now can his defense stop Derrick Henry?

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) – 1300 yards for Travis Kelce. That’s ridiculous.