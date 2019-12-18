Cory Curtis: Week 16 NFL Power Rankings

Week 16 is upon us and with it another edition of a Mike Vrabel favorite… NFL Power Rankings!!!

No, they won’t send the Titans to a bowl game, but they may just send some fans to the bowl.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-13) – The Bengals are 1 loss away from locking up the first pick of the draft. Congrats to Joe Burrow who gets to go back to Ohio.

31. Miami Dolphins (3-11) – I think one of the best things for the Dolphins this season is finding out Devante Parker is a player.

30. Washington Redskins (3-11) – How does Daniel Snyder look in the mirror and not say to himself “Oh my gosh, I might be the worst owner in the entire NFL”?

29. Oakland Raiders (6-8) – This is way lower than everyone else, but just look at what this corpse of a team has done in the last month. They lost 3 straight games by at least 21 points and followed it up by blowing a double digit lead to a team that already mailed in the season in their final game in Oakland.

28. Detroit Lions (3-10-1) – Insert Matt Patricia joke here… Because he’s coming back.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) – Apparently Minshew Mania had one more magical moment in it. I really wonder what this team does at quarterback next season, I guess that will be determined by what they do at head coach.

26. New York Jets (5-9) – Titan fans everywhere are chanting J-E-T-S!!! JETS! JETS! JETS! All week long.

25. New York Giants (3-11) – I’m not even kidding, this team got here entirely by accident.

24. Carolina Panthers (5-9) – 6 straight losses and just giving up an avalanche of points, so yeah, changing quarterbacks seems like a solution..

23. Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) – Whatever happened to David Johnson? All I know is Kenyan Drake just destroyed the Browns. He would have looked good in a Titan uniform.

22. Denver Broncos (5-9) – Is Drew Lock the answer, that’s really the only question they have to nail.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) – What to do with Phillip Rivers? I think if I’m the Chargers I might keep him around and bring in Marcus Mariota to be my Ryan Tannehill.

20. Cleveland Browns (6-8) – They have to change head coaches. They may not want to, but they have to. Their culture is terrible.

19. Indianapolis Colts (6-8) – Wow, what a free fall!!! I mean they got boat raced by New Orleans.

18. Atlanta Falcons (5-9) – The Dirty Birds have won 4 of 6 and they include wins over the Saints and 49ers. Could Dan Quinn have actually saved his job.

17. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) – .500 in the worst division in football. Yep, not impressive.

16. Tampa Bay Bucs (7-7) – It’s a season of what if’s for Tampa. What if they didn’t miss that chip shot to beat the Giants? What if Jameis didn’t throw 900 interceptions? What if their best 2 receivers didn’t get hurt?

15. Chicago Bears (7-7) – The Bears have to stare into the Mitch Trubisky mirror in the offseason. They, like the Chargers, may want to consider a Mariota insurance policy.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) – I feel about this team the way I felt about that Bills team that made the playoffs 2 years ago.

13. Los Angeles Rams (8-6) – They fooled me!

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-7) – Everyone is so desperate to jump on board with this team. I get it, they’re talented, but there is no track record.

11. Tennessee Titans (8-6) – They’re not dead yet but man they’ve got a tough path in front of them with the Saints and Texans.

10. Buffalo Bills (10-4) – I was shocked to see they were a +6.5 underdog against the Patriots this week. I may not like the Bills, but give me Buffalo and the points!

9. New England Patriots (11-3) – So they blew out the Bungles and Brady still only threw for 128 yards. I still see problems in the playoffs.

8. Houston Texans (9-5) – A healthy Will Fuller would make this team really dangerous in the post season.

7. Minnesota Vikings (10-4) – It’s showdown time with the Packers on Monday Night Football. I’d love to see a healthy Dalvin Cook.

6. Green Bay Packers (11-3) – I feel so badly for the disrespected Packers and Aaron Rodgers. OK, we all understand that’s sarcasm right?

5. Seattle Seahawks (11-3) – Winning is winning, but only 1 of their wins is by more than 1 possession.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) – Since leaving Nashville they haven’t surrendered more than 17 points, that’s bad news for the AFC.

3. San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – After playing the Packers,Ravens and Saints I can forgive a slight letdown against the Falcons.

2. New Orleans Saints (11-3) – Drew Brees was as close to perfect as I’ve seen at quarterback Monday night. 29 of 30 with 4 touchdowns!!!! Surgical.

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2) – 10 wins in a row and they’ve outscored the opposition by a whopping 215 points!!! Wow!