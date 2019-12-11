Cory Curtis: Week 15 NFL Power Rankings

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws against Dallas Cowboys’ Demarcus Lawrence (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The more games the Titans win the more people want to know when the power rankings are coming out…

The answer, now!

Your week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) – The Jags have lost 5 straight by an astronomical 23.4 points per game. There are other teams with more losses, but no team is playing worse than this carcass of a team. Duval!!!!

31. Cincinnati Bengals (1-12) – The ultimate sign of respect. 1 win is a enough for Bill Belichick to steal your signs.

30. New York Giants (2-11) – They celebrated Christmas in week 3 when the Bucs gifted them a victory with a shanked field goal at the buzzer. This team is so bad it should have 1 win just like the Bungles.

29. Detroit Lions (3-9-1) – 6 losses in a row for the Lions. The biggest positive I’ve got is with a red coat and a little white hair coloring Matt Patricia could make a far better Santa than he does a head coach.

28. Miami Dolphins (3-10) – This team should have gone winless, there is a real chance they win 5 games. Ownership has to be furious!!!

27. Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1) – 6 losses in a row and it’s getting harder for Kyler Murray who has not topped 200 yards his last 3 starts and has thrown 4 interceptions in the last 2 weeks.

26. New York Jets (5-8) – They’ve actually won 4 of their last 5. They’ve beaten 4 horrific teams to do it, but I just didn’t think Adam Gase could do it.

25. Washington Redskins (3-10) – This team is horrible. It shouldn’t be watched. It shouldn’t be supported. It should be put on a ship, set on fire and set out to see like in one of those Viking funerals. Having said that, shockingly competitive the last 3 weeks.

24. Carolina Panthers (5-8) – Another team that has just fallen off of a cliff with 5 losses in a row. That’s generally what happens when you give up at least 29 points in 4 of them.

23. Atlanta Falcons (4-9) – This team was 1-7, so they certainly didn’t quit on Dan Quinn. I fully expect ownership to quit on him after the season though.

22. Oakland Raiders (6-7) – OK, on 4th and goal you don’t throw the ball away. I shouldn’t have to tell that to an NFL quarterback but that’s the spot we are evidently here. This team was 6-4 and just rolled over and died like a possum on Wilson Pike.

21. Denver Broncos (5-8) – I’ve had a lot of bad things to say about the Broncos and for a day they proved me wrong. Congrats Denver, here’s a Mile High salute from Nashville where a legion of Titan fans are eternally grateful.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) – Beating the Jaguars does not mean you are fixed. That’s like feeding a starving man a cracker and calling yourself a chef because he said it was the best cracker ever!

19. Indianapolis Colts (6-7) – Remember all of the national people who told us earlier this season the Colts wouldn’t miss a beat with Jacoby Brissett? He might be just as good as Luck they said. Yeah, that was stupid then and it’s worse now. They’ve lost 5 of 6 and who is their lone win over… The Jags.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) – Watching them beat the Giants was like watching that show on the History Channel where those guys let bugs and animals bit them, yeah, it was brutal. When did their o-line get that bad and would it kill them to sign some WR’s?

17. Dallas Cowboys (6-7) – Why oh why am I ranking this team this high? Are the other teams really worse. On the island of misfit toys the Cowboys are a train with square wheels. Should be a powerhouse chugging along, but just can’t.

16. Cleveland Browns (6-7) – I have not been a fan of Jarvis Landry for years. He’s actually been pretty good this year, I may have been wrong? I know, impossible! For all of the Browns ineptitude they have won 4 of 5.

15. Tampa Bay Bucs (6-7) – I love seeing Jameis Winston out there each week. I mean, it’s like handing an 8 year old a box of hand grenades. You don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s going to be spectacular!

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5) – Still can’t believe the job Mike Tomlin has done here. They are probably playing for their playoff lives Sunday night against Buffalo.

13. Chicago Bears (7-6) – It’s infuriating to see the way Mitch Trubisky is playing now after the way he started the season. What the hell!!!??? 13 total TD’s over the last 5 games and the Bears have gone 4-1.

12. Houston Texans (8-5) – They said they were embarrassed about their performance against Denver. Congrats, nailed it!!! They were like the Bumble without teeth, just absolutely harmless.

11. Buffalo Bills (9-4) – As I watch Josh Allen complete less than 50% of his passes for the third time this season I ask myself again, what is the national media’s fascination with this guy? Did the Bills really draft him to run?

10. New England Patriots (10-3) – Is it panic time in New England? Did they actually get caught trying to video the Bungles sideline? What is more embarrassing, getting caught or having to do it against a 1 win team?

9. Los Angeles rams (8-5) – The win over Arizona didn’t convince me of anything, the win over the Seahawks did. The Rams are back on track, but is it too late.

8. Tennessee Titans (8-5) – They’re averaging 37.5 points per game over the last 4 games and they’ve scored defensive TD’s in 3 of them. They are making plays everywhere!

7. Minnesota Vikings (9-4) – Total trap game with the Chargers this week. They’ve got the Packers and Bears looming. 12-4? 9-7? Neither would surprise me.

6. Green Bay Packers (10-3) – 16th in offensive yards, 22nd on defense. It’s really kind of puzzling, but they do have Aaron Rodgers and that answers a lot of questions.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) – They’ve got 8 new starters on defense and it’s starting to to payoff. Could my preseason Super Bowl pick be on the road to redemption?

4. Seattle Seahawks (10-3) – If you play daily fantasy Chris Carson is a must start this week. Rashad Penny is hurt and they’ve got the Panthers pathetic run defense. 150 yards, 2 TD’s for Carson.

3. New Orleans Saints (10-3) – We see officials on the field, Sean Payton sees the flying monkeys from The Wizard of Oz! What does this guy have to do to get a pass interference call?

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-2) – They’re averaging over 30 points per game and if anyone doubted Jimmy G. I think they have to put up the white flag after that performance in the dome.

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-2) – Lamar Jackson has been so good he’s overshadowed a defense that’s held opposing teams to 17 or less in 7 of their last 9.