Cory Curtis: Week 14 NFL Power Rankings

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) flips the ball over his shoulder after he scored a touchdown on a 2-yard pass reception against the Washington Redskins in the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

It’s been a crazy world with Covid-19 in it but I can say with Tuesday and Wednesday football games this season we have been able to see more teams play…

For better or for worse.

Here are my Week 14 NFL Power Rankings…

10,393,.084. New York Jets (0-12) – Hearing that Adam Gase couldn’t get over the loss to the Raiders made me just about lose my mind? What the first 11 didn’t bother him?

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) – I didn’t want to rank them 31st, but with 11 losses in a row I just felt I owed it to them. Duval!!!

30. Dallas Cowboys (3-9) – When you combine bad contracts with a bad team you have what’s called “bad management”

29. Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) – I know it had to be hard to make the move, but in reality it does not cost them any more money to start Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz. Over the next 3+seasons their salaries remain the same so why does it really matter who starts?

28. Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1) – Are they better than Dallas & Phily? I don’t know, but those teams stink. So, whatever.

27. Chicago Bears (5-7) – Turn out the lights the party’s over… Now accepting applications for all jobs.

26. Detroit Lions (5-7) – Yes, the Lions beat the Bears but when you surrender 30 points to a Mitch Trubisky led offense does anyone really win?

25. Los Angeles Chargers (3-9) – I’ve been riding Justin Herbert all season in fantasy but I don’t ever play a rookie QB two times… His 1st game against the Steelers and 1st game against Belichick and you saw why… 45-0.

24. Denver Broncos (4-8) – Remember when Denver thought Drew Lock was the answer? Are they looking for a quarterback this year or do they try one more time?

23. Carolina Panthers (4-8) – 1-6 in their last 7 games and that one win was over a Matt Patricia led Lions teams, so no, it doesn’t really count. But they still have Jeremy Chinn!

22. Atlanta Falcons (4-8) – They’ll have a new coach and GM and I think this organization has some big questions in front of it surrounding expensive players like Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Ryan has so much dead money the next two years they may be stuck with him, but hey, rookies are cheap!

21. Houston Texans (4-8) – Remember I Am Legend with Will Smith. I kind of feel that way about DeShaun Watson in Houston? Last man alive.

20. New York Giants (5-7) – Never dreamed I’d have the G-Men ranked this high. 4 wins in a row and 1 of them over a real football team winning in Seattle.

19. Washington Football Team (5-7) – Yes, the Giants beat them twice, but this team has grown an awful lot and I feel like they will end the season division champions and yes, hosting a playoff game.

18. San Francisco 49ers (5-7) – The 49ers are one of these teams that I simply do not understand. Raheem Mostert is a baller!!! So why are they so reluctant to give him the football?

17. New England Patriots (6-6) – The Sith Lord has channeled the dark side of the force but is it too late to resume his stranglehold on the galaxy?

16. Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) – This team followed up a shellacking in Atlanta by almost losing to the Jets, by almost I mean, they did, the Jets just refused to accept the win.

15. Arizona Cardinals (6-6) – Outside of the Hail Murray this team has lost 5 in a row. Yep, I’ll keep bringing it up as long as they keep losing. They should probably be lower, but that would mean moving up New England. Hater!!!!

14. Minnesota Vikings (6-6) – They’ve got a big one with Tom Brady and the Bucs this week and they have to be kicking themselves over that loss to Dallas.

13. Tampa Bay Bucs (7-5) – I’m not blaming Antonio Brown, but ever since he got there they’ve struggled. I’m just sayin.

12. Baltimore Ravens (7-5) – Beating Dallas does not scream “all good here!” Nice to see Hollywood Brown score a TD though.

11. Miami Dolphins (8-4) – Brian Flores is my leader in the clubhouse for NFL Coach of the Year.

10. Indianapolis Colts (8-4) – They have a powerful offensive line and some talented backs, but lately have seemed very uncommitted to the run game.

9. Tennessee Titans (8-4) – 2 TD’s for Saluki great MyCole Pruitt! That’s all that really matters right?

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-4) – Only 15 carries between Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde while Russell Wilson threw it 43 times, was sacked 5 times and ran it 7 times. That’s 55 times the ball was in Wilson’s hands. Just saying they may want to work on ball distribution.

7. Cleveland Browns (9-3) – A validating win in Nashville and a brilliant job by head coach Kevin Stefanski who threw a knockout punch in the 1st half.

6. Los Angeles Rams (8-4) -It’s just a matter of which Goff are they gonna get.

5. Buffalo Bills (9-3) – I hated on Josh Allen forever and I am finally giving up and taking my foot off the gas. After watching him some this Monday I have to say his accuracy has improved greatly. See, a X-Mas miracle!

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) – They have completely abandoned even trying to run the ball and more losses will follow unless they get a hold of this trend.

3. Green Bay Packers (9-3) – If you play daily fantasy you need to stack Rodgers, Jones and Adams. Massive numbers coming this week.

2. New Orleans Saints (10-2) – 9 wins in a row and what to do when Drew Brees is ready to return. It’s a tough life for Sean Payton.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) – Just a big, hairy winning machine and Patrick Mahomes is the MVP every year right now.