Cory Curtis: Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 06: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

13 weeks into the NFL season and the cream has risen to the top and let’s just say it’s kind of surprising!

Here are your Week 13 NFL Power Rankings…

33. The Bungles (0-11) – Bench Andy Dalton, bring back Andy Dalton. The definition of moving the deck chairs on the Titanic.

31. Washington Redskins (2-9) – I can’t believe 2 things. This team won a game and Dwayne Haskins was too busy doing selfies to take the final snap. UGH!!!

30. Miami Dolphins (2-9) – I still can’t believe this team isn’t last!

29. New York Giants (2-9) – Saquan Barkley is averaging only 57 yards a game and 3.9 yards per carry, that should about cover it.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) – In the dictionary next to the word “Quit” is a picture of the Jags. They’ve lost their 3 by 23,20 and 22 points.

27. Denver Broncos (3-8) – We’ve entered the Drew Lock segment of the season. If John Elway’s track record is accurate, it won’t go well.

26. Atlanta Falcons (3-8) – Devonta Freeman is back this week! Yeah, I don’t care either.

25. Detroit Lions (3-7-1) – Jeff Driscoll is included in a long line of quarterbacks we never thought we’d see this season.

24. Tampa Bay Bucs (4-7) – There was a time when a quarterback throwing 20 interceptions in a season just happened, it doesn’t anymore, but Winston has 20 in only 11 games. Yeah, that’s too many.

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1) – They are 3 point home dog against the Rams, but I’m not sure they need the points. The Rams look pretty broken.

22. New York Jets (4-7) – What the hell happened last week!!!??? They beat the Raiders by 31? That’s this league.

21. Chicago Bears (5-6) – I don’t want to rank them this low, but Mitch Trubisky is so impossibly bad.

20. LA Chargers (4-7) – So Phillip Rivers wants to play for the Titans? 37-years old and having one of his worst seasons, yeah Jon Robinson should jump all over that.

19. Carolina Panthers (5-6) – They’re close, but they’re still losing.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) – They did it with smoke, mirrors, bubble gum and duct tape. This controversy with the Browns is too much.

17. Cleveland Browns (5-6) – Could the Browns make the playoffs? If they can sweep the Ravens they just might.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) – What is wrong with Carson Wentz? His performance looked worse than his stats.

15. LA Rams (6-5) – I have sooooo many questions about this team. Is it all because Todd Gurley isn’t Todd Gurley anymore? Has the league caught up with McVey? When do they draft in the 1st round again?

14. Oakland Raiders (6-5) – Going from coast to coast has always been difficult, but 34-3 loss to the Jets difficult? I mean, c’mon man.

13. Dallas Cowboys (6-5) – At some point you have to beat someone. The Eagles are the only team they’ve beaten with more than 3 wins. Fraud.

12. Tennessee Titans (6-5) – They had 4 out of 5 at home and they won them all to get back in the mix, 3 of their last 5 are on the road and they can only lose 1. Yikes.

11. Indianapolis Colts (6-5) – They need to get healthy, but they just aren’t. Eric Ebron on IR and Marlon Mack still out.

10. Buffalo Bills (8-3) – Yes, I’m pinching my nose as I type this.

9. Houston Texans (7-4) – They don’t have an easy path, but a 10-6 finish looks in their grasp and that should win them the AFC South.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) – They’re 3-4 against teams with winning records. They’ve faced a much more difficult path than a lot of teams this year and own wins over the Ravens and Vikings.

7. Green Bay Packers (8-3) – That was a complete demolition in San Francisco, I just wonder if it has long term lasting effects.

6. New Orleans Saints (9-2) – After the flightless Falcons they face 3 straight teams with winning records.

5. Minnesota Vikings (8-3) – I like this team, but know I could be overrating them. We find out what they’re all about Monday night in Seattle.

4. New England Patriots (10-1) – No, I’m not doubting the Pats, but their offense is struggling and if they had not played a putrid schedule they’d have more than one loss.

3. Seattle Seahawks (9-2) – Russell Wilson has 24 TD’s and only 3 INT’s with a QBR of 73.3, that is really, really, really strong.

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-1) – Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are the 2 most mobile QB’s they faced and they struggled with both. Good luck with Lamar.

1. Lamar Jackson (9-2) – Ok, they’re not a 1 man team but Lamar Jackson looks that way for Ravens. Mark Ingram will be a 1000 yard rusher this and he’ll be the Ravens second leading rusher!!!