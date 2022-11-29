We are on to a cool baker’s dozen in the NFL and we have a ton of teams all deciding to meet in the middle. Forgive me, teams 26-17 could all probably be drawn out of a hat!

Your Week 13 NFL Power Rankings..

32. Houston Texans (1-9-1) – The Texans have 1 win outside of the AFC South in their last 33 games. Yes, that’s bad.

31. Denver Broncos (3-8) – Imagine watching Russell Wilson play and then looking at his $107,000,000 dead cap number for next year and realizing your problems are truly “unlimited”.

30. Los Angeles Rams (3-8) – That trophy sure is pretty.

29. Carolina Panthers (4-8) – The Cats are on fire! They figured out a way to slow down Russell Wilson! Oh, wait…

28. Chicago Bears (3-9) – The Bears are only facing 2 questions right now… Should they just sit Justin Fields the rest of the way and do they go LT or WR in round 1 in 2023?

27. New Orleans Saints (4-8) – I respect the heck out of Peter King, but his Saints to the Super Bowl pick ranks right up there with my Rams-Chargers pick! LOL

26. Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) – I hate to say it, they have to get another quarterback next year. What a clown show.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) – No turnovers the last 3 games for Kenny Pickett. A big part of winning is not making losing plays.

24. Arizona Cardinals (4-8) – The Cards are 1-10 in their last 11 home games, that one win is looking more and more like a mirage…

23. Las Vegas Raiders (4-8) – Josh Jacobs leads the NFL in rushing by over 100 yards.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) – The Jags have won 2 of 3, so it’s time to make them co-favorites with the Colts in 2023 in the AFC South.

21. Green Bay Packers (4-7) – Aaron Rodgers is supposed to play against the Bears Sunday. With a supposed broken thumb and now a rib injury what’s the point?

20. Cleveland Browns (4-7) – So the Browns activate Deshaun Watson and waive Josh Dobbs. This is every parents nightmare as you tell your kids to be a good person, work hard and everything will work out.

19. Detroit Lions (4-7) – Dan Campbell still has this team headed in the right direction. Their defense has improved and on offense they are averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

18. Atlanta Falcons (5-7) – Five of their losses have come down to one possession and that bottom line is the Falcons just need to score 1 more TD a game and without Kyle Pitts that does not get easier.

17. Tampa Bay Bucs (5-6) – Regardless of their offensive line woes with the talent on this roster (including Tom Brady) it is inexplicable to me that they have losses to the Panthers, Steelers and Browns.

16. New England Patriots (6-5) – Yes, Tommy Hamer I would like to rank this team lower but somehow with all of Matt Patricia’s genius running the offense they have scraped their way to a winning record. My bold prediction is this, Bill Belichick has coached in his final Super Bowl.

15. Seattle Seahawks (6-5) – The Seahawks are fading with back to back losses to teams with losing records. Christmas is coming early though in Seattle, they have the Rams and Panthers on deck.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) – Austin Eckler has 80 receptions in 11 games… 80!!!!!!!!!! He’s on pace to finish with 124. Yeah, he’s a running back.

13. New York Giants (7-4) – They are struggling to score points with only 75 in their last 4 games (18.8 PPG) and life only gets tougher with their next three against Washington (x2) and Philadelphia. Brian Daboll has done a great job, but a lack of talent is catching up to them.

12. New York Jets (7-4) – It is amazing what can happen when you do not let one player hold a whole team back. Mike White’s 315 yards and 3 TD’s is a bad look for Zach Wilson, his pouting on the sidelines makes it even worse.

11. Washington Commanders (7-5) – Is it time for Riverboat Ron to get some Coach of the Year chatter. He navigated this team thru an ownership nightmare and quarterback change to a spot in the playoffs.

10. Baltimore Ravens (7-4) – Ultimately, this is a one man team on offense right now and good NFL coaches can scheme to stop 1 guy in the playoffs.

9. Tennessee Titans (7-4) – The Bengals matched the Titans physicality or beat it which not many teams do. Derrick Henry is averaging 2.8 yards per carry over the last 3 weeks. They have to figure out a way to run the ball again.

8. San Francisco 49ers (7-4) – I know everyone lovvvvvves the 49ers. Ask yourself,do you trust Jimmy G in the playoffs. That answer is probably “no”.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) – It’s time to include Joe Burrow when we talk about the elite quarterbacks in the league. Watching that game Sunday, the longer it stayed close the more and more I came to the same conclusion, “Burrow is going to be the difference in this one”. He was.

6. Buffalo Bills (8-3) – Survived a tough test in Detroit, another fumble and another interception for Josh Allen who has to find some playmaking balance when it comes to taking care of the ball.

5. Minnesota Vikings (9-2) – Nice bounce back after that debacle against Dallas. Belichick is famous for taking away a teams best weapon, but Justin Jefferson went for 9 rec. 139 yards.

4. Dallas Cowboys (8-3) – I really like the Cowboys team. Love the defense, love the weapons, I would just like Dak to be a little more consistent.

3. Miami Dolphins (8-3) – They have scored at least 30 points their last 4 games and they had it at the half last Sunday. Tyreek Hill is having a ridiculous season 87 rec. 1,233 yards already! He’s on pace for 1,900 yards.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) -Another week and another revenge game coming for the Bengals. This time it’s Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs turn. Burrow vs. Mahomes is must watch.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) – Mike Vrabel called them the best team in the NFL and I have to agree. Jalen Hurts has really impressed me with his improvement and they probably have the best offensive line (363 yards rushing vs. GB) in the game.