Cory Curtis: Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates returning an onside kick for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

This is a first… I’m typing power rankings while a game is still being played…

Just so everyone knows, this Steelers-Ravens game is a little bizarre and the outcome won’t have a great impact on the numbers.

There are just too many things out of whack.My Week 13 NFL Power Rankings…

7,393,291. New York Jets (0-11) – We’ve seen players opt out because of Covid could Trevor Lawrence “opt out” because of the Jets?

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) – The Mike Glennon era is underway and it looks just like the Nick Foles era, the Gardner Minshew era and the Jake Luton era.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) – Just peaked at the schedule… Pretty sure they’re headed for 2-13-1… Maybe they beat the Cowboys, maybe.

29. Dallas Cowboys (3-8) – Giving up an astronomical 32.6 points per game… That’s playing in the worst division in football, so that number should get an asterisk to denote just how horrific it is.

28. Detroit Lions (4-7) – Another branch broken off the Belichick coaching tree. Matt Patricia fired and understandbly so. That stump has one 1 branch on it now, Brian Flores.

27. Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1) – Carson Wentz does not look like Carson Wentz anymore. I’ve seen this before, injuries combined with a complete lack of faith in his protection. It’s not a good combination.

26. New York Giants (4-7) – Colt McCoy time in the Big Apple! They’ve won 3 in a row!!! Do not confuse them with an actual good team.

25. Washington Football Team (4-7) – I think they are the best team in the NFC East and I expect them to win the division making the return of Alex Smith even more amazing.

24. Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) – In case you didn’t know Joey Bosa is a bad man… A career-high three sacks, six total tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in last weeks loss to Buffalo.

23. Houston Texans (4-7) – They have a winning record under Romeo Crennel at (4-3), but losing Will Fuller and Bradley Roby is crushing.

22. Denver Broncos (4-7) – Count me in the camp of people who do not feel sorry for Denver.

21. Carolina Panthers (4-8) – Jeremy Chinn is a straight up baller! 2 TD’s on consecutive plays for the rookie safety from THE Southern Illinois University!

20. Chicago Bears (5-6) – They are in a freefall and it is obviouis this team has lost faith in its leadership.

19. New England Patriots (5-6) – Never dreamed they would be 5-6 so I give them credit for getting a bad team to 5 victories.

18. San Francisco 49ers (5-6) – Kyle Shannahan just has Sean McVay’s number, that’s the only way I can explain it.

17. Atlanta Falcons (4-7) – I’m not saying Raheem Morris deserves the job, but I am saying he deserves to be interviewed and seriously considered for it.

16. Minnesota Vikings (5-6) – That comeback against Carolina saved their season. They should hit 8 wins, 9 with an upset.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) – I feel like we went thru this with the Raiders last year, got hot, in position to make the post season and then they crashed and burned hard. 43-6? To Atlanta? I mean? I don’t even know what I mean….

14. Arizona Cardinals (6-5) – They have lost 3 of their last 4 and that one win was the “Hail Murray”… So they have stumbled.

13. Miami Dolphins (7-4) – Still giving up only 18.6 points per game. That’s 2nd best in the NFL.

12. Tampa Bay Bucs (7-5) – Sounds like a war is brewing between coach and quarterback, is everyone else betting on the quarterback in this one? Also, does this make Jameis Winston “more” valuable? I think so.

11. Baltimore Ravens (6-4, probably 5) – Hard to rank the Ravens right now. Have to see where they are in about 2 weeks.

10. Cleveland Browns (8-3) – Strength of schedule is 31, but winning is winning and they are learning to win and that makes teams dangerous. So does the best backfield tandem in the league.

9. Los Angeles Rams (7-4) – When Jared Goff is bad, man he is really bad.

8. Indianapolis Colts (7-4) – Got destroyed by Derrick Henry and AJ Brown, but something tells me when they get their horses back on defense they will be just fine. It was #2 in the league before that game.

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-3) – Is DK Metcalf even human? He looks like a cyborg like from Terminator. 10 rec. 177 yards at Philly and they knew he was coming. “I’ll be back”…

6. Buffalo Bills (8-3) – They have their hands full in San Francisco or Arizona this week… Could I smell upset?

5. Tennessee Titans (8-3) – Two statement wins at Baltimore and at Indy after losing 3 of 4. Derrick Henry is in the MVP hunt, but with over 250 carries already how much gas will be in the tank when the post season gets here?

4. Green Bay Packers (8-3) – 3 cupcakes until they play the Titans. The NFC North is over.

3. New Orleans Saints (9-2) – 8 straight wins for the best defense in the NFL. Yeah I said it, Sean Payton has flipped the script in New Orleans. The last 4 games they have allowed 3, 13, 9 and 3 points… That’s an average of 7 points a game. Yikes.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) – The Steelers need to understand they are not special, Covid does not play favorites and if it hits them at the wrong time (the playoffs) they may look for some compassion.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) – What Tyreek Hill did the Bucs was straight up criminal. Still an impossible matchup for people at this point.