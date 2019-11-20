Cory Curtis: Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) scores on a touchdown run as Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley (22) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The bye week is over for the Titans, but then again, there is never a bye week for my NFL Power Rankings.

Week 12 is here, let the lunacy reveal itself.

33. Cincinnati Bengals (0-10) – Apparently the key to tanking is just being really, really bad. That way you don’t have to try, it all just works itself out.

31. Washington Redskins (1-9) – Dwayne Haskins asked his offensive lineman what he can do to help? They should have been honest and said “leave”…

30. New York Giants (2-8) – One of the highlights of this NFL weekend was that the Giants did not play.

29. Miami Dolphins (2-8) – The nicest thing I can say about the Dolphins is they should be worse than they are.

28. Denver Broncos (3-7) – The last 99 NFL teams to lead by 20 points at halftime had won the game, enter Vic Fangio, “Hold my beer”.

27. New York Jets (3-7) – The only NFL game I “knew” last week was the Jets and Dolphins. Thankfully the Jets did not let me down, because Washington is HORRIBLE.

26. Tampa Bay Bucs (3-7) – OK, 3 shots from the 1 yard line results in 2 no gains and an interception that cost me 2 bets at The Mirage Sportsbook. Thanks Jameis,

25. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1) – 4 losses in a row and they’ve given up at least 28 points in all of them. Awesome.

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-7) – I mean, what the hell? Where was this team the first 8 weeks?

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) – I love the overreaction each week in the NFL. “Nick Foles is back!” “He’ll save the season” “We love his message”… Result, beatdown in Indy.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) – Should they be this bad? Nope, but there’s no team in the league better at losing close games.

21. Cleveland Browns (4-6) – How good are the Browns without Myles Garrett? We’re about to find out for quite a while.

20. Detroit Lions (3-6-1) – The wizardry of Matt Patricia! National media loves him and Adam Gase and I have NO CLUE why.

19. Chicago Bears (4-6) – Who do the Bears think they’re fooling? Trubisky is just bad, I know it , you know it and they know it. Pretending he isn’t is like pretending that flank steak is filet.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5) – Mason Rudolph needs to thank Mitch Trubisky for being so bad that some forgot about just how horrible he was.

17. Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) – Are the Eagles better than this? Maybe, but they just keep losing. So, get over it.

16. Carolina Panthers (5-5) – Everyone who thought Kyle Allen was the long term answer for the Cats got the memo to pump the breaks Sunday.

15. Tennessee Titans (5-5) – They’ve won 3 of 4 and had a million and one breaks to get there.

14. Buffalo Bills (7-3) – Congrats, a blowout win in Miami. Yay……

13. Oakland Raiders (6-4) – Part of me says a 7 point win over the Bungles at home should really go in the loss column.

12. Los Angeles Rams (6-4) – How much money did they give Jared Goff?

11. Indianapolis Colts (6-4) – Their offensive line still makes them the team to beat in the AFC South.

10. Houston Texans (6-4) – Nice effort in Baltimore.

9. Dallas Cowboys (6-4) – The AFC is so bad I have to put the Cowboys in the top 10 and that really upsets me.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) – I picked them to go to the Super Bowl. It’s November 19th and I know that pick is already wrong.

7. Minnesota Vikings (8-3) – It’s a bye week and then a showdown in Seattle. That’s a huge game in the NFC.

6. New Orleans Saints (8-2) – Apparently Drew Brees is safe and Michael Thomas already has 94 receptions for over 1100 yards.

5. New England Patriots (9-1) – Great looking defense, extremely mediocre looking offense.

4. San Francisco 49ers (9-1) – They have 1 win over a team with a winning record.

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-2) – 7 of their 8 wins are by 7 points or loss. Russell Wilson is the X-factor.

2. Green Bay Packers (8-2) – It’s time for the battle of the boy band head coaches. Shanahan vs. LaFleur! Cram it up your cram hole!

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-2) – Man, they think a lot of themselves. Having said that they destroyed the Texans and they didn’t cover the over/under.