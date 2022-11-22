The cream is rising to the top in the NFL and the pretenders are revealing themselves, even if they do not take an accountability for it!

Your Week 12 NFL Power Rankings…

99. Houston Texans (1-8-1) – Remember when the Texans tried selling to everyone Davis Mills would have gone 1st overall had he come out a year later? Yeah, I did not believe it then either.

31. Carolina Panthers (3-8) – The revolving door lands on Sam Darnold this week and no, no one expects the results to be any better.

30. Russell Wilson (3-8) – You can change the play caller, the play book, the snap count, the uniforms, the pregame meal, none of it matters if the quarterback makes bad decisions and even worse throws.

29. Los Angeles Rams (3-7) – I want to rank the Rams lower but these teams are so bad they do not allow it. It is an early X-Mas miracle!!!

28. Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) – It is like Josh McDaniel’s personal revenge tour. They may be a pathetic 3-7, but he swept the Broncos! He showed them!!!

27. Cleveland Browns (3-7) – Deshaun Watson could turn this whole thing around, but my hunch is as long as ownership is what it is this team locks up a top spot in the perennial underachiever rankings.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) – Signs of life from Kenny Pickett putting 30 on the board against the Bungles.

25. Chicago Bears (3-8) – How leaders act, Justin Fields apologizes to the defense for not winning when he came up short on the final drive while playing with a dislocated shoulder.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) – Travis Etienne had a run of 3-straight 100 yard games end against the Chiefs. He had 5 straight games of at least 70 yards.

23. Arizona Cardinals (4-7) – Losses are bad, lack of effort is damning.

22. New Orleans Saints (4-7) – Rookie Chris Olave has posted 3-100 yard games this season with Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston and Tayson Hill throwing him passes. He’s a baller.

21. Green Bay Packers (4-7) – I am giving Aaron Rodgers a BB gun for X-Mas because I have no concerns he would shoot his eye out. He would miss by 5 yards.

20. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) – In their 6 losses they have not scored more than 17 points in any of them. In August we were told Matt Ryan was the missing piece to all of those weapons!

19. Detroit Lions (4-6) – They have won 3 in a row and their defense is no longer a disgrace. They are playing just well enough to have me interested in the Lions on Thanksgiving.

18. Atlanta Falcons (5-6) – Bounced back from a horrific loss at Carolina with a nice comeback against the Bears. A disappointing season for Kyle Pitts ends in injury.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) – They went toe to toe with the Chiefs… And lost. Unfortunately, that seems to be what this team has been best at for years.

16. Tampa Bay Bucs (5-5) – The Bucs have battled back to .500 and now they’ve got two games they just shouldn’t win, but have to win with the Browns and Saints.

15. New York Jets (6-4) – I am not sure what was worse Zach Wilson’s 77 yards passing or the Jets 2 second half yards? Oh, wait, it was Wilson saying he did not let the defense down. OK, he is right, he let the ENTIRE TEAM down.

14. New England Patriots (6-4) – Another sweep of the Jets and no matter what I think of Mac Jones I will acknowledge this, he is infinitely better than Zach Wilson.

13. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) – The Raiders, Rams and Panthers are up next for the Seahawks who can load up on turkey, gravy and giblets and still win all 3!!!

12. Washington Commanders (6-5) – I have loved elements of this roster for years and now that Carson Wentz is not out there to gag in the clutch they have won 5 out of 6. Also, Ron Rivera is still an excellent head coach.

11. New York Giants (7-3) – The Giants have to take care of the ball to win, looking at their upcoming schedule they are going to have to do even more than that keep from falling below .500… They can not win with Saquon getting 22 yards on 15 carries.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) – Headed back to the seen of the crime. Can they squeeze 3 more turnovers out of Ryan Tannehill this time?

9. San Francisco 49ers (6-4) – Jimmy G silences the doubters for a night with 4 TD’s against the Cardinals..

8. Miami Dolphins (7-3) – 3 straight games over 30 points and with the Texans headed to town I think we should be pointing at over 40. Tua’s TD/INT ratio is an outstanding 18/3.

7. Baltimore Ravens (7-3) – The Roquan Smith/Patrick Queen tandem in the middle helped hold Carolina to a pathetic 36 yards rushing.

6. Tennessee Titans (7-3) – Back to back 100 yard games from Titans wide receivers as Ryan Tannehill threw for 588 yards against two top 5 passing defenses. If the Titans can continue to make teams pay for committing to slowing Derrick Henry they should continue to climb the offensive rankings.

5. Minnesota Vikings (8-2) – That debacle was SHOCKING! They have the Pats on Thanksgiving we will see if Bill Belichick can carve up Kirk Cousins the way Dallas did.

4. Dallas Cowboys (7-3) – So who are the Cowboys? The team that gagged at Green Bay or massacred Minnesota? Well, both. They have weapons on offense and a vicious pass rush though and that makes them dangerous every week.

3. Buffalo Bills (7-3) – They did not need 6 feet of snow to bury the Browns, they did it just fine on their own. No turnovers helps too!

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) – Followed up their first loss with a close call against the Colts, but Jalen Hurts delivered in the clutch.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) – There is no debating Travis Kelce, consistently the most productive and dangerous tight end in the game.