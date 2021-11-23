Cory Curtis: Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

What happens when #1 and #2 lose in the same week? That’s right there’s a major shakeup in the poll.

Your Week 12 NFL Power Rankings…

32. Detroit Lions (0-9-1) – Happy Thanksgiving America!

31. Houston Texans (2-8) – How many more times will the Texans get 5 turnovers and 2 fourth down stops? Not many and also not many more wins.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) – The entire AFC South should give thanks that this organization blesses their division. It’s like having their very own Vanderbilt.

29. New York Jets (2-8) – Emily just told me Zach Wilson is playing. Is it to late for me to drop them to 30?

28. New York Giants (3-7) – Firing Jason Garrett is like the Titanic firing the guy who stands next to the Captain and says “yes sir”.

27. Chicago Bears (3-7) – When can we end this charade? They all have to go.

26. Seattle Seahawks (3-7) – So do they eat salmon in Seattle on Thanksgiving?

25. Atlanta Falcons (4-6) – Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe are their top 2 wide receivers right now, no pressure on Kyle Pitts is there?

24. Washington Football Team (4-6) – Has Riverboat Ron righted the ship!? With the Seahawks and Raiders next they could sneak back to .500.

23. Miami Dolphins (4-7) – Could this team be on a 7 game win streak when they get to Nashville?

22. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) – Is Vegas looking at Derek Carr as their very own William H. Macy (The Cooler). Lot of fan chatter for Marcus Mariota.

21. Denver Broncos (5-5) – The Broncos give Courtland Sutton a massive new extension, meanwhile I can’t even start him in fantasy football.

20. Carolina Panthers (5-6) – Yay Cam. Oh, yeah, he was bested by Taylor Heinicki.

19. New Orleans Saints (5-5) – 3 straight losses and the ship is taking on water.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) – Their schedule gives them a chance to be 10-6 headed into their finale with the Cowboys.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) – I know they are the Steelers, but Ben’s time is over and as I’ve said before they are not contenders.

16. Cleveland Browns (6-5) – Back in the win column, but should beating the Lions by 3 count as a “full win”?

15. Minnesota Vikings (5-5) – I will say, they have played a brutal schedule. B-R-U-T-A-L.

14. San Francisco (5-5) – They 49ers have come back to life playing physical football and getting the ball to Deebo!

13. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) – Hard to believe, but they have surrendered the fewest points in the division.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) – They tried to give it away against Pittsburgh, I mean they tried hard!!!

11. Buffalo Bills (6-4) – Never dreamed this season without an injury to Josh Allen this team would be out of the top 10. Boat raced at home by the Colts, beaten by the Titans and barely escaping Jacksonville. Guess the AFC South is their kryptonite!

10. Indianapolis Colts (6-5) – How foolish do the Colts feel for not running their offense thru Taylor earlier this season. Take the ball out of Wentz’s hands and give it to your best offensive player.

9. Baltimore Ravens (7-3) – Still not convinced.

8. New England Patriots (7-4) – The Patriots are certainly improving and they are catching teams at the right time. They are again this week.

7. Los Angeles Rams (7-3) – After being outscored 59-26 by the Titans & 49ers the bye week got here just in time for Sean McVay. Now can he get back Rams Stafford or is he stuck with Lions Stafford?

6. Dallas Cowboys (7-3) – Punched in the mouth by the Chiefs, but my big question is why abandon the run game? Pollard & Elliott are pretty good players, give them the ball.

5. Tennessee Titans (8-3) – If AJ Brown is out that’s 4 Pro Bowl players and their first round pick all on the sidelines. That’s tough to overcome.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) – The Chiefs were broken, they may be covered with duct tape and gorilla glue but they are kind of looking fixed to me.

3. Tampa Bay Bucs (7-3) – Bucs and Colts this Sunday should give us a pretty good idea of what each of these teams really is.

2. Aaron Rodgers (8-3) – Bested by Kirk Cousins in the best game of the weekend. Hard to believe he torched that defense for 341 yards and 3 TD’s.

1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2) – 2-1 with Colt McCoy at quarterback. If Cliff Kingsbury is not careful he is going to trick people into thinking he can actually coach.