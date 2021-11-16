Cory Curtis: Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

Tennessee Titans running back D’Onta Foreman (7) carries the ball as New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

After 10 weeks of the NFL we have learned a lot. There are a few really good teams, a few really bad teams and a whole lot of teams that are all over the place.

Here are the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings..

32. Houston Texans (1-8) – In the Texans 8 straight losses they’ve scored single digits 5 times and since week 2 they have more safeties (1) on the road than touchdowns (0)

.31. Detroit Lions (0-8-1) – Yes they’ve ruined everyone’s graphics with their stupid tie and they couldn’t beat Mason Rudolph. Maybe they should be 32 out of spite?

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) – 16.6 points per game. I know Trevor Lawrence is a rookie, but this offense has more pieces than that. They should be better than this and there is no sign of them improving.

29. New York Jets (2-7) – Bring on the Dolphins, Texans and Eagles! Here is where the Jets climb right back into the playoff hunt!

28. Miami Dolphins (3-7) – Bring on the Jets, Panthers, Giants and Jets! Here is where the Dolphins climb right back into the playoff hunt!

27. New York Giants (3-6) – The shocking thing about this heaping pile of garbage is their 3 wins are actually over good teams.

26. Chicago Bears (3-6) – The NFL hates every team in the NFC North except Green Bay. The Bears join the Lions in having the zebras clearly involved in the outcome.

25. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) – Sometimes some losses are so inconceivably bad you think there is no way that team can ever win again.

24. Washington Football Team (3-6) – Like the building of the pyramids thousands of years ago the Washington win over Tampa just does not make any sense.

23. Seattle Seahawks (3-6) – The only question I’ve got is when is Chris Carson coming back? My fantasy team needs him for the playoffs.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) – Jalen Hurtis has thrown for 2159 yards and is also their leading rusher at 547 yards. Just imagine how bad this team would be without him?

21. Cleveland Browns (5-5) – I can not excuse that complete no show in New England. Baker Mayfield is clearly hurt, all they are succeeding in doing is making the case to get rid of him by playing him.

20. Denver Broncos (5-5) – They rank 4th in scoring defense at 18.3 points per game. I guess I didn’t know that because I’m too busy being infuriated with Courtland Sutton each week.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) – The drum is starting to beat for Marcus Mariota. Derek Carr has been a good quarterback, he’s also been inconsistent and that drives people crazy.

18. San Francisco 49ers (4-5) – So who are the 49ers? The team that just punched the Rams in the nose or the one that was drilled by Colt McCoy?

17. Carolina Panthers (5-5) – My prediction is we reached the high point of the Cam Newton return last week.

16. Minnesota Vikings (4-5) – Justin Jefferson, Adam Theilen and Dalvin Cook are all spectacular. Ownership has to be soooooo disappointed.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) – It doesn’t matter who the head coach is this team just refuses to be good.

14. Indianapolis Colts (5-5) – I love Jonathan Taylor. I drafted in the 1st round for my fantasy team, but for the love of Red Grange please do not pronounce him better than Derrick Henry now. When he is on the cusp of back to back 2,000 yard seasons I’ll listen to that take.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) – I’m still solidly in the corner of this team being a pretender. They do not have the quarterback play to get where they want to go.

12. The Bungles (5-4) – They got a week off after a couple of disasterous weeks. I think Joe Burrow has a huge game in Las Vegas.

11. New Orleans Saints (5-4) – I actually really liked what I saw from Trevor Siemian against the Titans. This team is tough as nails and not a lot of fun to play.

10. Baltimore Ravens (6-3) – What a complete fraud. Yeah, the NFL world will continue to fawn all over them. They lost to Detroit and they got a Lamar miracle against the Colts. If Lamar is not going off this team is soooooo beatable.

9. New England Patriots (6-4) – Much to my dismay they have started winning, they have 1 win over a playoff team though. So, they’ve still got some convincing to do.

8. Los Angeles Rams (7-3) – From #1 to #8 in two weeks because this team is taking on Matthew Stafford’s image… Soft.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) – When Pat Mahomes started with a left handed pass I could not believe it. I will not proclaim them fixed just because they housed the Raiders. They did look like they go their juice back a little though.

6. Buffalo Bills (6-3) – When they win, they win big! They’re 6 wins have come by 26 points per game, their losses 4… Message, keep it close and the Bills are beatable.

5. Tampa Bay Bucs (6-3) – C’mon man!

4. Arizona Cardinals (8-2) – Have to be looking forward to getting Kyler Murray back.

3. Dallas Cowboys (7-2) – Should be fun this week when Dak hooks up with Mahomes in what should be a shootout! Possible Super Bowl preview?

2. Green Bay Packers (8-2) – Yeah, Aaron Rodgers is great but the defense is carrying this team. They’re giving up just over 11 points per game over the last 5 games.

1. Tennessee Titans (8-2) – I don’t know how they’re doing it, but they’re doing it. OK, I do. They’ are tough as nails and can take a punch better than any team in the league. 82 different players this season, the record is 84 and they have 7 games to go. They will shatter that NFL record. At some point no Henry, Jones and Dupree is going to bite them.