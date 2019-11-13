Cory Curtis: Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

10 weeks in we really know who teams are and they are not, no more fools gold… At least there should not be!!!

Here are your Week 11 NFL Power Rankings…

33. The Bungles (0-9) – Oh, the Bengals are living the high life right now… They could beat the Dolphins and still own the first pick of the draft. Well done fellas, well done.

31. Washington Redskins (1-8) – It should be impossible to do in the NFL with NFL players but the Redskins are averaging 12 points a game… Yeah, that’s a real stat.

30. New York Giants (2-8) – OK, how is this team this bad? Realize this, they’re a Bucs missed FG away from being 1-9. I mean, they’ve got some players, so how?

29. New York Jets (2-8) – Here’s an idea… We merge the players from both New York teams, we can both coaching staffs and start over. The New York GITS… G-I-T-S.. Gits, Gits, Gits!!!

28. Miami Dolphins (2-7) – I am simply horrified… Not only did the Dolphins do the unthinkable and win a game, but now the even more unthinkable, they’ve won 2 in a row!!! The 2nd on the road. The Colts should feel shame.

27. Atlanta Falcons (2-7) – If the Titans over the Chiefs didn’t shock you, this one had to of. Even more shocking than the outcome was the Falcons keeping New Orleans out of the end zone. Someone hit the snooze button, a lot.

26. Denver Broncos (3-6) – Drew Locke is back on the practice field, but does anyone actually think he’s the Broncos QB next year? Elway will have to gamble on a veteran like Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston.

25. Cleveland Browns (3-6) – Lost in the Browns misery is the fact that Nick Chubb is really, really good and could wind up the AFC’s rushing champion.

24. Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1) – Back to back 3 point losses for one of my most surprising teams. Larry Fitzgerald is on pace for his 11th 80 catch season.

23. Detroit Lions (3-5-1) – So suddenly on game day Matt Stafford has broken bones in his back. That should go over well in New York.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5) – Minshew Mania ends and Nick Foles gets back under center and back on the plane. The Jags play 4 of their next 6 on the road, my bet is it does not go well.

21. Tampa Bay Bucs (3-6) – I just can’t quit the Bucs. I honestly don’t think they’re as bad as their 3-6 looks. Mike Evans has 556 yards in his last 4 games.

20. Chicago Bears (4-5) – I hate to be negative, but there are just too many tough games down the stretch and Mitch Trubisky just isn’t good enough. Please don’t let him see this.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) – Mike Williams had 10 touchdowns in 2018… He’s stuck on 0 after 10 games.

18. Tennessee Titans (5-5) – They’re .500 after 10 games for the 5th time this decade. They didn’t finish better than 9-7 the first four times and it’s going to take a minor miracle to do it this time. #1 in the Red Zone offense though, so that helps.

17. Los Angeles Rams (5-4) – One of the most disappointing teams in the league and their season is probably on the line against the Bears Sunday.

16. Indianapolis Colts (5-4) – OK, so there is a drop off from Brissett to Hoyer and they really need TY Hilton healthy. I really expected this team to be 7-2.

15. Buffalo Bills (6-3) – I still don’t believe and Sunday in Cleveland helped.

14. Carolina Panthers (5-4) – Christian McCaffrey is on pace for over 400 touches rushing and receiving. Just a warning for next years fantasy draft.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) – Maybe the best coaching job of Mike Tomlin’s career. They’ve won 4 straight and looking at the schedule have the opportunity for it to grow… A lot.

12. Oakland Raiders (5-4) – Josh Jacobs continues a stellar rookie campaign with a nice performance against the Chargers. He’s at 811 yards and 7 TD’s for the surprising Raiders.

11. Dallas Cowboys (5-4) – Can I say I feel guilty ranking the Boys this high? I mean talent wise they should be better, result wise they are worse.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) – Is this really where we are? A 5-4 team in the top 10? I should just make the Raiiders, Boys and Eagles all 12.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) – Patrick Mahomes was fun to watch, but the Chiefs made soooooo many mistakes Sunday. Andy Reid has some cleaning up to do.

8. Houston Texans (6-3) – The Ravens, Colts and Patriots are next for Houston and have me wondering the unthinkable… Could 9-7 be good enough to win the AFC South.

7. New Orleans Saints (7-2) – Their loss to the Falcons is an absolute head scratcher. Maybe they should re-introduce Alvin Kamara to the run game. They only attempted 11 runs and threw it 46 times.

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3) – Mike Zimmer finally has the mix of run/pass he was after. Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 991 yards and Kirk Cousins has 15 TD’s in their last 6 games.

5. Green Bay Packers (8-2) – 5 of the Packers wins are over teams with a winning record.

4. Seattle Seahawks (8-2) – Russell Wilson is fun to watch. His ability to see the field on the move is amazing.

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-2) – Lamar Jackson has 702 yards rushing, he’s on pace for 1248!!!!

2. San Francisco 49ers (8-1) – Ohhhhhhh, kickers. Robbie Gould’s injury cost them a 9-0 start.

1. New England Patriots (8-1) – Am I convinced they’re number one? Nope, but they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt. The Pats are averaging 29.8 points per game.