Cory Curtis: Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry hauls down Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a sack during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Week 10 is here and the Titans have put the NFL on its ear…

Here are your Week 10 NFL Power Rankings…

32. Houston Texans (1-8) – Who would of thunk that not eve Tyrod Taylor couldn’t save this sinking ship.

31. Detroit Lions (0-8) – Emily Proud says she would pick the Texans to beat the Lions, if they played I would take ALL of her money.

30. Miami Dolphins (2-7)/Washington Football Team (2-6) – These teams are so horribly disappointing they get lumped into on big ball of disappointment. I was even disappointed in Miami in victory.

28. New York Jets (2-6) – Mike White and now career journeyman Josh Johnson are making Zach Wilson look horrific.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) – Why is it when the Bills and Jaguars get together it resembles two cavemen flinging manure at eachother?

26. San Francisco 49ers (3-5) – They lost the Cards minus Kyler Murray and minus DeAndre Hopkins, oh and minus JJ Watt. Also I just learned Kyle Shanahan as man wins as Matt Nagy eaven though Shanahan’s been in the league longer.

25. New York Giants (3-6) – The Chiefs tried to lose to them and couldn’t.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) – Jordan Howard just keeps showing up each year somewhere and getting yards.

23. Chicago Bears (3-6) – The verdict is in… Bears fans are in on Justin Fields and out on Matt Nagy. Fields was pretty good in the 2nd half Monday night , 291 yards for Fields on only 17 completions. A really good sign that he is completing more passes down the field.

22. Carolina Panthers (4-5) – So I’m done with Sam Darnold and that also means I’m done with the kitty cats this year.

21. Seattle Seahawks (3-5) – Russell Wilson is back, let’s see what that means for this teams season.

20. Minnesota Vikings (3-5) – This is the team that should win every week but I am always confident they will find a way to lose.

19. Denver Broncos (5-4) – Last week defies explanation.

18. Atlanta Falcons (4-4) – I still contend Arthur Smith should be in the conversation for NFL Coach of the Year.

17. The Bungles (5-4) – From top seed in the AFC to last place in the AFC North in 2 weeks. Nicely done.

16. Indianapolis Colts (4-5) – Jonathan Taylor is a beast, it’s time for Indy to base their offense around him and not the king of the ridiculous throw away Carson Wentz.

15. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) – In the last 2 weeks they barely got a putrid Giants team and escaped the Aaron Rodgerless Packers. If Rodgers plays they are not just 4-5, they’re an ugly 4-5.

14. New England Patriots (5-4) – This team pains me. Things are about to get more difficult though.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) – Many do not believe in the Raiders and I get it, they just lost to the Giants, they do not deserve our trust.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) – Almost blew a 14-0 lead at home to Justin Fields and the Bears. They may make the playoffs, but this team is a pretender.

11. New Orleans Saints (5-4) – How does a team starting Trevor Siemian crack the poll this high? Well, their defense is really good and so is Alvin Kamara.

10. Cleveland Browns (5-4) – Another classic example of addition by subtraction. OBJ waived and unclaimed on the waiver wire, so apparently the other 31 teams are not blaming Baker Mayfield.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) – I love Justin Herbert this week in daily fantasy, other than that, this team is really frustrating.

8. Baltimore Ravens (6-2) – I guess you can say this team finds a way. They could EASILY be sitting on 3 wins.

7. Buffalo Bills (5-3) – Has anyone checked on the Bills Mafia this week? I mean, just saying, we look out for our friends.

6. Dallas Cowboys (6-2) – You disgust me.

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-2) – They got punched in the nose by Titans and Matt Stafford showed us why he lost so many games in Detroit. Protect him or else!

4. Green Bay Packers (7-2) – So, Jordan Love has some work to do. OK, a lot of work to do.

3. Tampa Bay Bucs (6-2) – In a loaded NFC will Tom Brady’s post season greatness be the difference come playoff time.

2. Arizona Cardinals (8-1) – All cases for the Cardinals to be #1 are legit and yes, the housed the Titans week 1, but they have not turned in the 4 week run the Titans have.

1. Tennessee Titans (7-2) – No one’s resume even compares to the Titans. 6-0 against playoff teams from last season and taking every injury that comes their way in stride.