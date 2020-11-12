Cory Curtis: Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

It’s a short week for the Tennessee Titans, but a good thing can not be rushed so the power rankings go out as scheduled on Wednesday afternoon….

We had some surprises last week, let’s see how things shook out, my Week 10 NFL Power Rankings.

999. New York Jets (0-9) – The Jets make a modest move up for actually showing a pulse against the corpse that use to be the New England Patriots.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) – I had never heard of Jake Luton before, I thought he was a piece of furniture you buy at Ikea. So, I benched DJ Chark and IMMEDIATELY regretted that decision.

30. Dallas Cowboys (2-6) – Their two wins are by a combined 4 points over the Falcons and Giants. This team is truly horrible and they have way too many good pieces to be this horrible.

29. Washington Football Team (2-6) – Alex Smith threw for 325 yards. It’s pretty remarkable, I can’t believe he’s playing, his family let’s him play and his team let’s play, but he’s out there playing and he may actually win Sunday.

28. New York Giants (2-7) – Thank God for Washington! 2-7 vs. Football Team and 0-7 against the rest of the league. Yes, that’s why WFT is 29.

27. Houston Texans (2-6) – Held on to hold off Jake Luton. 2-0-aganst the Jags, 0-6 against the rest of the NFL… DUVAL!!!!

26. New England Patriots (3-5) – No, that rally defeat the craptastic Jets does nothing to tell me this team is not as terrible as I think it is. They got shredded by Joe Flacco. Enough said.

25. Detroit Lions (3-5) – Matt Patricia…. The clock is ticking.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) -They had a bye week to figure out how to beat the Steelers. They have scored at least 27 points the last 3 weeks, a 4th would be a good start.

23. Carolina Panthers (3-6) – They got Christian McCaffrey back for one week and I’m just saying, fantasy owners are not happy to hear he’s hurt again!

22. San Francisco 49ers (4-5) – With all of those injuries it’s hard to imagine them beating anyone. Shutout to former MTSU star Richie James for a HUGE game against the Packers, 9 rec. 184 yards!!!

21. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) – Owners of the least impressive win streak in NFL history. The Giants and Cowboys. woohoo!

20. Denver Broncos (3-5) – They are making it a priority to go to Jerry Jeudy now. 11 rec. on 24 targets the last two weeks averaging 18.3 and 17.9 yards per catch in those two games.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) – Man if they could just win a game they would be something. I guess that matters though doesn’t it?

18. Atlanta Falcons (3-6) – Raheem Morris can’t go undefeated but he is 3-1 as head coach and this team is certainly playing better, especially on defense.

17. Minnesota Vikings (3-5) – As I wrote last week the Vikings are not out of the playoff mix in the NFC and if they can beat the Bears this week they are actually bordering on “good shape”.

16. Chicago Bears (5-4) – No, this offense is not good. The offensive line is banged up and it’s bad, but the Bears have also had a tough stretch playing the Rams, Saints and Titans who are a combined 17-7, if they can slow down Dalvin Cook they can beat Minnesota.

15. Cleveland Browns (5-3) – They’ve got the Texans, Eagles and Jags the next 3 weeks. If they are not 8-3 and challenging in the AFC it is a HUGE miss.

14. Los Angeles Rams (5-3) – The Cooper Kupp rollercoaster hit a high last week with 20 targets, facing the Seahawks it should be another massive day for the inconsistent wideout.

13. Arizona Cardinals (5-3) – When the quarterback is the leading passer and rusher it means they are paying the running back too much money!

12. Las Vegas (5-3) – Henry Ruggs was the 12th pick of the draft is a bit of a bust at this point with only 10 catches in 6 games. Jerry Jeudy, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb were all on the board. Yikes.

11. Miami Dolphins (5-3) – Brian Flores has to be NFL Coach of the Year at this point. The Belichik coaching stump could finally have a branch!!!

10. Indianapolis Colts (5-3) – Can anyone name the Colts leading receiver? It’s Zach Pascal!!! Their receivers have 1-100 yard game… Marcus Johnson 108 yards against the Bungles. I’m saying they don’t use their receivers much.

9. Tampa Bay Bucs (6-3) – I was riding high on the Bucs, but woah nelly did they get rocked Sunday night!!! Yeah, Brady was bad, but the Bucs defense that had been sooooo good also looked inept.

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-2) – Russell Wilson is having an amazing year but it’s just masking the stink from that defense. Their best defensive performance is 23 points!

7. Tennessee Titans (6-2) – Not ready to declare them fixed, but removing Vic Beasley does remove a black cloud hanging over the team. Energy and production were both better with guys some had never heard of.

6. Buffalo Bills (7-2) – Stefon Diggs is 1st in the NFL in receptions with 63 and yards with 813. Players matter, especially good ones.

5. Baltimore Ravens (6-2) – Only 12 TD passes for Lamar Jackson at the halfway point after 36 last year, maybe more disturbing 21 sacks after suffering only 23 last season.

4. Green Bay Packers (6-2) – The Packers may be committed to the run under Matt LaFleur but Aaaron Rodgers is on track for 48 touchdowns and only 4 INT’s this season.

3. New Orleans Saints (6-2) – They may want to go find a safe house after what they did to the Bucs, that almost looked criminal!!!

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0) – Unbeaten showdown with the Titans, AFC North rivalry game with Baltimore and then the hapless Cowboys. The definition of a trap game.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) – Is there a better QB than Patrick Mahomes? OK, didn’t think so. Moving on…