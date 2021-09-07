Cory Curtis: Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts’ Kenny Moore II during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

OK gang, during the season my weekly NFL Power Rankings will come out on Wednesday’s, but I just can’t wait for the season to get here!!!

Let’s go!!!

78. Houston Texans – I tried to match the Texans ranking to the number of running backs they acquired this summer. Also, they join the Bills, Browns and Chargers as teams so desperate at quarterback they have turned things over to Tyrod Taylor.

77. Bishop Sycamore – Because I can

63. Brentwood Blaze – Just for some scale

31. Detroit Lions – Am I the only one who thinks the Lions master plan in trading away Stafford for Goff was to pick 1st and draft a new franchise QB while trying not to look like they are trying to lose. BTW the Lions don’t have to fake anything, they know how to lose as well as anyone.

30. Philadelphia Eagles – There seems to be a lot of adulation for a QB who completed 52% of his passes last season. Also I can not get past Nick Sirianni’s initial press conference. That is the worst I’ve ever seen and Anthony Lynn referred to the wrong team. I mean it made me long for Adam Gase.

29. The Bungles – I like Joe Burrow, but they will be hiring a new coach next Spring.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars – I just hope Trevor Lawrence survives the season

.27. Carolina Panthers – Is Sam Darnold really the guy? You can see my thoughts are obvious.

26. New York Jets – I like the Jets to be better than most expect.

25. Atlanta Falcons – From what we saw in the preseason Arthur Smith’s squad better not suffer a single injury. Exciting to see what he does with Kyle Pitts.

24. Las Vegas Raiders – Tough division and some really questionable first round picks by Mike Mayock will be tough to overcome.

23. New York Giants – Loading up with washed out Titans in the secondary.

22. Arizona Cardinals – Toughest division in the NFL will get the best of them.

21. Chicago Bears – With Andy Dalton at QB they should be ranked lower than this, but I just do not expect that to last very long. Hail the messiah Justin Fields!!!

20. Denver Broncos – There is a lot to like about this roster, but the head coach and the QB both just look average so, so do they.

19. New Orleans Saints – Jameis Winston might be the most fascinating player in the NFL this year. Can Sean Payton keep him from being himself?

18. New England Patriots – Unproven QB, overpaid for marginal receivers and relying on two tight ends to stay healthy who are already hurt. Genius!

17. Los Angeles Chargers – You would think this team was the Cleveland Browns with the hype they are getting. I am excited to see what Justin Herbert does in year two.

16. Minnesota Vikings – Can Mike Zimmer fix the defense? Can Kirk Cousins stay off the Covid list?

15. Indianapolis Colts – Enjoy Carson Wentz only season in Indianapolis. I am confident this will go so poorly he will be looking for work elsewhere.

14. Dallas Cowboys – They are loaded on offense, but Dak Prescott has to stay healthy. He is in a great spot for comeback player of the year.

13. Miami Dolphins – Will Tua finish the year as the Dolphins starting QB? I keep thinking Deshaun Watson winds up there sooner rather than later.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers – All Mike Tomlin does is win. He has never had a losing season so I am not about be the guy to predict he gets one now.

11. San Francisco 49ers – Nothing like creating uncertainty at the most important position in professional sports.

10. Baltimore Ravens – JK Dobbins injured, Rashad Bateman injured, Matthew Judon gone… They’ve got losses and we will see if Lamar Jackson is right about the league not catching up to him.

9. Washington Football Team – Yep, my most controversial pick. Combine Riverboat Ron with some Fitz-magic and what I think will be a filthy defense and you’ve got a division champ in DC.

8. Seattle Seahawks – Death, taxes and the Seahawks in the top 10. Pretty excited to pick up Chris Carson in fantasy draft.

7. Tennessee Titans – If the defense can just be average they can be great. So far Shane Bowen looks the part since officially getting the DC label.

6. Cleveland Browns – Is this the year for Cleveland? They have to keep running the football, if they put it all on Mayfield they will fall back.

5. Green Bay Packers – Aaron Rodgers last hurrah.

4. Los Angeles Rams – Is Matt Stafford the secret sauce? I do not know. I know he is better than Jared Goff though.

3. Tampa Bay Bucs – They are running it back and 100 percent vaccinated.

2. Kansas City Chiefs – Offensive line is coming back together and it needed to after the Bucs shredded it in the Super Bowl.

1. Buffalo Bills – They are my pick to win it all, so they get to start number one.