Cory Curtis vs Emily Proud: comparing Titans 53-man roster projections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – The NFL’s roster cut deadline is Saturday at 3 pm CST, so ’tis the time for 53-man roster projections.

News 2 Sports’ Cory Curtis and Emily Proud have differing opinions when it comes to the Titans roster ahead of Week 1, so decide for yourself which one you agree with. Or, wait until after 3 pm to find out who was more accurate.

Quarterbacks –

Cory’s Pick (2) – Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside

Emily’s Pick (2) – Ryan Tannehill, Trevor Siemian

Running backs –

Cory’s Pick (4) – Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Khari Blasingame, Jeremy McNichols

Emily’s Pick (3) – Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Khari Blasingame

Tight ends –

Cory’s Pick (4) – Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim

Emily’s Pick (4) – Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim

Tackle –

Cory’s Pick (4) – Taylor Lewan, Dennis Kelly, Isaiah Wilson, Ty Sambrailo

Emily’s Pick (4) – Taylor Lewan, Dennis Kelly, Isaiah Wilson, Ty Sambrailo

Guard –

Cory’s Pick (4) – Rodger Saffold, Nate Davis, Jamil Douglas, David Quessenberry

Emily’s Pick (3) – Rodger Saffold, Nate Davis, David Quessenberry

Center –

Cory’s Pick (1) – Ben Jones

Emily’s Pick (2) – Ben Jones, Daniel Munyer

Wide receiver –

Cory’s Pick (5) – Corey Davis, A.J. Brown, Adam Humphries, Khalif Raymond, Cody Hollister

Emily’s Pick (6) – Corey Davis, A.J. Brown, Adam Humphries, Khalif Raymond, Cody Hollister, Rashard Davis

Defensive line –

Cory’s Pick (6) – Jeffery Simmons, Daquan Jones, Jack Crawford, Isaiah Mack, Matt Dickerson, Larrell Murchison

Emily’s Pick (6) – Jeffery Simmons, Daquan Jones, Jack Crawford, Isaiah Mack, Matt Dickerson, Larrell Murchison

Outside linebacker –

Cory’s Pick (5) – Harold Landry, D’Andre Walker, Kamalei Correa, Vic Beasley Jr.*, Wyatt Ray, Derrick Roberson

Emily’s Pick (5) – Harold Landry, D’Andre Walker, Kamalei Correa, Vic Beasley Jr.*, Wyatt Ray, Derrick Roberson

*Vic Beasley Jr on NFI

Inside linebacker –

Cory’s Pick (5) – Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, David Long, Nick Dzubnar, Will Compton

Emily’s Pick (5) – Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, David Long, Nick Dzubnar, Will Compton

Safety –

Cory’s Pick (5) – Kevin Byard, Kenny Vaccaro, Chris Jackson, Amani Hooker, Dane Cruikshank

Emily’s Pick (5) – Kevin Byard, Kenny Vaccaro, Chris Jackson, Amani Hooker, Dane Cruikshank

Cornerback –

Cory’s Pick (5) – Malcolm Butler, Adoree Jackson, Kristian Fulton, Tye Smith, Joshua Kalu

Emily’s Pick (5) – Malcolm Butler, Adoree Jackson, Kristian Fulton, Tye Smith, Joshua Kalu

Everyone’s in agreement on Stephen Gostkowski (PK), Brett Kern (P), Beau Brinkley (LS).