Cory Curtis: Thoughts on the Titans debacle at the Meadowlands

The Titans fall to the Jets 27-24 in OT. Two Tone nation is on tilt, I get it, I really do.
My thoughts…
- Way too predictable – Yes, we have all seen this a million times before. The Titans playing down to their competition and you knew when they settled for 3 straight field goals that is what was happening and it was gonna be a long day at the office.
- Human Pinata – Ryan Tannehill has now been sacked a league leading 17 times in 4 games. He was hit 14 times today. Folks, he is not gonna make it thru 17 games like that. Does he need to get rid of it sometimes faster? Sure, but 5 man protection is just not getting it done regularly once again and I do not understand the complete stubbornness about keeping in a tight end. They did it for two weeks after the Arizona debacle, then Sunday got away from it and the sieve opened back up. After 1 or 2 quarters you would think there would be some willingness to put a priority on keeping the QB upright, but apparently the thought of not having Geoff Swaim lumbering down the field is just too much.
- Defensive collapse – When the Titans took that 17-10 lead I really thought, “OK, this is it. Defense gets the ball back, Titans score and it’s over”… Boy was I WRONG!!! Instead the defense just absolutely went belly up like a bloated carp in the Cumberland River!!! The very first play saw a 43 yard penalty on Dane Cruikshank. Two plays later Zach Wilson dropped the ball and the Titans let him turn it into a 30 yard gain.
- Guys running free – The Titans need a get back coach for their DB’s. One to say, “get back he’s running right by you!!!”
- Randy Bullock – This game is not him.
- Josh Reynolds – Did he contribute? Yes. Did he make the “tough” catches? No he did not.
- So long sacks – Zach Wilson was sacked 15 times over the first 3 games… The Titans got him 1 time today. Once!!!! That’s despite the Jets only rushing for only 66 yards.
- Too predictable – Yes, I know Derrick Henry is a potent weapon and needs the ball, but running him on 1st down every time is not the answer. Passing only in passing situations is not the answer. It allowed the Jets to pin their ears back and come after the quarterback. The second half Henry was really banging away at the Jets defense and they were absolutely set up for play action on first down and I think you can count only a couple of fingers the number of times the Titans did it. Oh yeah, one as a 14 yard pass to MyCole Pruitt. They have to use Henry to open plays for other people. Yes, I will say it, Arthur Smith did it all the time!!! It’s not rocket science.
- Corey Davis revenge of the game – Yeah I know he was the 5th pick. I also know he caught 4 passes for 111 yards and TD today. He also drew a 43 yard penalty and was WIDE open for what should have been a game ending completion. And for the people who say he never did that for the Titans, he absolutely did. Maybe not as often as fans would have liked, but he made plays, he had big games and he helped them win games. I like Corey and I was happy for him to have a good day.
- Harold Landry – Continues to play well but could really use some help.
- Next man up – That’s what I heard. “It’s the Jets, next man up, we’ll be fine!” Starters are starters and stars are stars for a reason. You can sneak by some without them, but in the long run it gets you. I believe one of the problems for the Titans today was Tannehill holding on to the ball just a little longer because he didn’t necessarily have the same trust level in the guys he was throwing to under pressure.
- Officiating – When did spotting the ball or simply figuring out how to call a penalty get so difficult?
- Shotgun on 3rd and inches – I can not tell you how much I despise when any team goes shotgun on 3rd and 1 or 4th and 1… This was 3rd and “inches”… I get I may be old and outdated, but I know this, if the QB is under center he can sneak it if the defensive formation allows it… It gets the running back the ball closer to the line of scrimmage. Also, if they do want to throw it it actually makes play action a weapon unlike the shotgun. I’m sure there are wonderful reasons to be in the gun, 5 yards from the line when you only need “inches” but I am a hold out.