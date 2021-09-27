Cory Curtis: Running down Titans 25-16 win over the Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roughly 15 people gathered to pray at a home on Napa Point East in Antioch Friday afternoon, shortly after authorities identified the Memphis area grocery store shooter as 29-year-old Uk Thang.

A family friend who didn't share his name with News 2 explained Thang's mother and father, who don't speak English, are confused by the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting but are also sorry for what happened.