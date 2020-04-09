Cory Curtis: Pre Draft NFL Power Rankings

I really hate NFL Power Rankings before the NFL Draft and free agency, buuuuuuutttttt, I just can’t help myself.
These rankings are based on where teams are, not where they will be after the draft. Having said that a teams draft position does have some impact on where they get slated here. They own the equity of those picks and it’s part of a teams strength right now.
32. Cincinnati Bengals – Can Joe Burrow save them?
31. Jacksonville Jaguars – They’ve lost more talent in a year than some teams dream of ever having.
30. Detroit Lions – The people of Detroit deserve better.
29. Washington Redskins – The only reason they’re this high is my belief in and respect for Ron Rivera. Oh and they should draft another QB in round one.
28. Carolina Panthers – I like Matt Rhule, but a lot of unknowns here.
27. New York Giants – They were so bad last year I just can’t shake it.
26. Miami Dolphins – If they can nail this draft they’ll be a team to look for very soon. This draft could be the biggest in Dolphins history.
25. NY Jets – I would really like Avery Williamson to be on a better team.
24. Denver Broncos – Certain friends are already unhappy with this ranking. 😉
23. Los Angeles Chargers – I covered Tyrod Taylor when he was in high school That’s all I got.
22. Arizona Cardinals – They had to think Bill O’Brien was punking them right?
21.. New England Patriots – With their QB & WR situation why do I have them this high?
20. Las Vegas Raiders – When does Marcus start?
19. Cleveland Browns – Everyone expects them to mess up the virtual draft.
18. Houston Texans – Could there be a mutiny in Houston? If they start slowly OB is in big trouble.
17. Chicago Bears – How many weeks do they give Trubisky?
16. Atlanta Falcons – New uniforms!
15. Indianapolis Colts – Once great QB on the downside of his career, I don’t view that as a great answer for the position.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers – Can Ben stay healthy? That’s everything.
13. Los Angeles Rams – Life after Gurley… Is there one?
12. Buffalo Bills – This years Browns, everyone loves them. Everyone but me!
11. Philadelphia Eagles – So which WR do they take in round one?
10. Dallas Cowboys – Can Mike McCarthy get it done? Can Jerry stay out of the way? Can Dak avoid Covid-19 working out with all of those guys?
9. Tampa Bay Bucs – I like this team.
8. Minnesota Vikings – Another team that has to be thrilled with the crop of WR’s in this years draft.
7. Tennessee Titans – No glaring holes headed in to the draft. Just the chance to get deeper and better.
6. Green Bay Packers – How much is left in Aaron Rodgers tank?
5. Seattle Seahawks – Well coached, well run and a great QB. Pretty good combo.
4. Baltimore Ravens – Everyone wants to see what Lamar Jackson has for us this year.
3. New Orleans Saints – Drew Brees is back, so it’s Super Bowl or bust.
2. San Francisco 49ers – They couldn’t pay them all. DeForest Buckner is gone.
1. Kansas City Chiefs – As long as they’ve got Pat Mahomes they’re probably a top 5 team.
I’m up against on time… I’ll have comments on many of the teams later in the day…