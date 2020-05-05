Cory Curtis: Post draft NFL Power Rankings

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles as he looks for a receiver in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow says he’s not entirely happy with how he’s played, but he suspects the sixth-ranked Tigers’ passing game is on the cusp of considerable improvement. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The draft is history and most of the big moves have been made, so we can finally make more educated cases about NFL teams. It helps to know who’s actually on them!

So, here they are, my post draft NFL Power Rankings.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars – I like their first two picks more than most, but let’s face it they’re after Trevor Lawrence and a new coach.

31. New York Giants – Like the first two picks, but they were so bad last year.

30. Washington Redskins – Ron Rivera armed with Chase Young and Montez Sweat. He should be able to put something together there.

29. Detroit Lions – Best corner in the draft and possibly the best running back, but Matt Patricia still running the show….

28. Carolina Panthers – So many new pieces for Matt Rhule to put together, but I LOVED the first 3 picks. They got 3 starters Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn.

27. Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow is not your typical first overall pick at quarterback… He has AJ Green, Tyler Boyd and now Tee Higgins to throw to. OMG who wouldn’t want that job?

26. Chicago Bears – Jaylon Johnson was a steal at cornerback in round two and Cole Kmet was the best tight end in the draft, but Mitch Trubisky is still the QB and the team knows they’re not going anywhere.

25. Miami Dolphins – 4 of the top 39 picks, all 4 should start, but this draft will be judged on one player, Tua Tagovailoa. If he stays healthy it was a great draft.

24. New York Jets – They got a tackle and a big speedy receiver, good and good, but enough? They’re the Jets?

23. Los Angeles Chargers – I’m just not a believer in Justin Herbert. I hope he proves me wrong.

22. Las Vegas Raiders – They took WR with 3 of the top 81 picks in this years draft. Either they think they’re set for the next 10 years or they’re just really hoping if they take enough of them they’ll hit on one.

21. New England Patriots – 900 picks but didn’t land a quarterback. I’m sure they’ve got a plan, but until I see it I have a hard time believing it’s the same old Patriots this season.

20. Houston Texans – Everyone looked happy on draft day, except Bill O’Brien. Evidently he couldn’t find anyone to take DeShaun Watson and JJ Watt off his hands.

19. Arizona Cardinals – First they steal DeAndre Hopkins then they Isaiah Simmons falls in their lap in round one and then Josh Jones in round two. Things are going right in the desert, especially for Kliff Kingsbury who had the chillest draft setup in the league.

18. Denver Broncos – John Elway looked very pleased with himself after adding weapons in Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. It’s an arms race in the AFC West, teams evidently don’t want to stop KC they wan to try to score with them.

17. Atlanta Falcons – Went to work on defense after picking up offense in free agency, it just feels like the end of the line and this ranking feels to high.

16. Cleveland Browns – Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills fix a huge problem upfront for the Browns. Love their draft and how about former East Nashville star Jacob Phillips in round 3!

15. Los Angeles Rams – Love the Rams draft. Cam Akers gives them a legit #1 running back, Terrell Lewis was a round 3 steal on the edge and Bryce Hopkins from Ensworth gives them speed at tight end that I’m sure Sean McVay is already drawing up plays for.

14. Green Bay Packers – Anyone else feel like this whole thing is going to blowup? I’m sure Aaron Rodgers will be just fine with the addition of Jordan Love. OMG it’s like inviting Freddie Kruger to prom.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers – Chase Claypool is intoxicating with that size and speed but his Ben Roethlisberger going to be around for 16 games to get the ball to him and JuJu?

12. Seattle Seahawks – The pressures on Russell Wilson again, they draft defense while releasing offensive linemen.

11. Philadelphia Eagles – I understand why Eagles fans were frustrated with Jalen Hurts pick, but at the same time you can’t have too many good players and someone was going to take him. Even if Carson Wentz starts all 16 they’ll get him on the field, he’s rugged, strong and durable and I’m guessing will be a fan favorite.

10. Indianapolis Colts – They’ve had a nice offseason adding Buckner and then Pittman and Taylor in the draft, but the question is how much does Phillip Rivers have in the tank. They’re better, but how much?

9. Buffalo Bills – Adding players consistently but unless the QB elevates it won’t happen.

8. Tennessee Titans – They filled needs in the draft at tackle, corner and running back in the first 3 rounds. If they don’t sign Jadeveon Clowney though this defense is taking a step back from last year.

7. Dallas Cowboys – Jerry Jones looked so happy when CeeDee Lamb fell to him he looked like he got caught doing something wrong and didn’t know what to say.

6. Tampa Bay Bucs – Love the Bucs offseason, give Brady and new tackle and then addressed running back aggressively adding Vandy’s Ke’Shawn Vaugh who I think will be the starter in no time.

5. Minnesota Vikings – They didn’t have a good first round, they had a GREAT one. Justin Jefferson to replace Stefon Diggs and then they trade down and still get Jeff Gladney! That’s how you do it.

4. New Orleans Saints – Love the trade up to get Zach Baun in round 3, I thought one of the steals of the draft. Then adding Jameis Winston, this is the best QB situation in the league.

3. Baltimore Ravens – If we gave out all-time draft grades the Ravens might just win and they came up big winners again. JK Dobbins adds to a lethal ground attack and Justin Madubuike was incredible value in round 3.

2. San Francisco 49ers – John Lynch had to be grinning ear to ear, he has to trade away DeForest Buckner but immediately replaces him with the massive Javon Kinlaw. Brandon Aiyuk gives them a nice deep threat.

1. Kansas City Chiefs – The Super Bowl champs add ANOTHER weapon on offense with arguably the best pass catching RB in the draft in Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Life is good for Patrick Mahomes.