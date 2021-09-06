Cory Curtis: NFL predictions for 2021 season

Well if you missed it on Sports Extra Daily the 2021 NFL season is here so it’s time for my predictions.
I certainly do not guarantee accuracy, just an outrageous leap without a net that is sure to end in disaster!!
Let’s go!!!
First, call me crazy I am predicting a 12-5 finish for the Tennessee Titans.
I am rarely this optimistic, but I really like what I’ve seen from Shane Bowen and the defense since he was named Defensive Coordinator. Bud Dupree and Denico Autry will be the difference makers that Clowney and Beasley were not.
I do not think any Titan will hit 10 sacks, but I believe 4 will hit at least 6 and the sack number will approach 40 for the season.
Believe me I’ve got concerns, especially with the lack of practice time on offense and a new O-C in Todd Downing but I’d rather error on the side of optimism!
No, I do not believe Derrick Henry will put up back to back 2,000 yard seasons. I do however predict Henry will win a third straight NFL rushing title hitting about 1,7000 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Who leads the Titans in receiving? AJ Brown. It’s simple, he’s hungry and wants to prove his greatness. If he stays healthy I see 75 receptions, 1350 yards and 8 TD’s for Brown.
Who’s my surprise on offense, I’ll go with Chester Rogers who could hit 50 catches for 600 yards. He will pick up the slack when Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds can not go.
OK…. NFL predictions!
Division Champions
NFC North – Green Bay Packers
NFC East – Washington Football Team
NFC West – Los Angeles Rams
NFC South – Tampa Bay Bucs
AFC North – Cleveland Browns
AFC East – Buffalo Bills
AFC West – Kansas City Chiefs
AFC South – Tennessee Titans
I think the Titans, Chiefs and Bills are all slam dunks. The Browns definitely have the toughest path in the AFC with the Ravens and Steelers in the division
.While the national media loves the Colts, I predict a disasterous season for Carson Wentz and a more disappointing season for Indy than they think. I also predict this season will be Wentz last with the Colts.
Wild Card Teams
NFC –
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys (I’ve got real concerns about Prescott’s durability this season but I am rolling with him)
AFC –
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers
I know I will catch flack for the Steelers, but Mike Tomlin always gets it done, ALWAYS.
NFC Championship Game –
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Bucs
AFC Championship Game –
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans
(That’s right, I think both of these teams can push the Chiefs)
Super Bowl –
Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl Champion –
Buffalo Bills
The Bills are all in. They have loaded up on the roster and Josh Allen has emerged as a big time quarterback proving me completely wrong.
NFL MVP –
Josh Allen – Bills QB
Other Predictions –
Corey Davis top 1,000 yards with the Jets
Trevor Lawrence top 30 TD passes with the Jaguars
JJ Watt less than 7 sacks for Arizona Cardinals
No one signs Cam Newton
The Texans pick 1st in the 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is the first head coach fired
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks away after 8 seasons
QB Jared Goff will be benched in Detroit at some point
Washington’s Chase Young has 14+sacks
Deshaun Watson is traded to the Miami Dolphins
Maybe I will get one right. Yeah, probably not.