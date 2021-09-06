Cory Curtis: NFL predictions for 2021 season

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates his game-winning touchdown with wide receiver Kalif Raymond, left, and tight end Anthony Firkser during overtime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 30-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Well if you missed it on Sports Extra Daily the 2021 NFL season is here so it’s time for my predictions.

I certainly do not guarantee accuracy, just an outrageous leap without a net that is sure to end in disaster!!

Let’s go!!!

First, call me crazy I am predicting a 12-5 finish for the Tennessee Titans.

I am rarely this optimistic, but I really like what I’ve seen from Shane Bowen and the defense since he was named Defensive Coordinator. Bud Dupree and Denico Autry will be the difference makers that Clowney and Beasley were not.

I do not think any Titan will hit 10 sacks, but I believe 4 will hit at least 6 and the sack number will approach 40 for the season.

Believe me I’ve got concerns, especially with the lack of practice time on offense and a new O-C in Todd Downing but I’d rather error on the side of optimism!

No, I do not believe Derrick Henry will put up back to back 2,000 yard seasons. I do however predict Henry will win a third straight NFL rushing title hitting about 1,7000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Who leads the Titans in receiving? AJ Brown. It’s simple, he’s hungry and wants to prove his greatness. If he stays healthy I see 75 receptions, 1350 yards and 8 TD’s for Brown.

Who’s my surprise on offense, I’ll go with Chester Rogers who could hit 50 catches for 600 yards. He will pick up the slack when Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds can not go.

OK…. NFL predictions!

Division Champions

NFC North – Green Bay Packers

NFC East – Washington Football Team

NFC West – Los Angeles Rams

NFC South – Tampa Bay Bucs

AFC North – Cleveland Browns

AFC East – Buffalo Bills

AFC West – Kansas City Chiefs

AFC South – Tennessee Titans

I think the Titans, Chiefs and Bills are all slam dunks. The Browns definitely have the toughest path in the AFC with the Ravens and Steelers in the division

.While the national media loves the Colts, I predict a disasterous season for Carson Wentz and a more disappointing season for Indy than they think. I also predict this season will be Wentz last with the Colts.

Wild Card Teams

NFC –

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys (I’ve got real concerns about Prescott’s durability this season but I am rolling with him)

AFC –

Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

I know I will catch flack for the Steelers, but Mike Tomlin always gets it done, ALWAYS.

NFC Championship Game –

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Bucs

AFC Championship Game –

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

(That’s right, I think both of these teams can push the Chiefs)

Super Bowl –

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl Champion –

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are all in. They have loaded up on the roster and Josh Allen has emerged as a big time quarterback proving me completely wrong.

NFL MVP –

Josh Allen – Bills QB

Other Predictions –

Corey Davis top 1,000 yards with the Jets

Trevor Lawrence top 30 TD passes with the Jaguars

JJ Watt less than 7 sacks for Arizona Cardinals

No one signs Cam Newton

The Texans pick 1st in the 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is the first head coach fired

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks away after 8 seasons

QB Jared Goff will be benched in Detroit at some point

Washington’s Chase Young has 14+sacks

Deshaun Watson is traded to the Miami Dolphins

Maybe I will get one right. Yeah, probably not.