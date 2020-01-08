Cory Curtis: NFL Playoff Power Rankings

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first half of a NFL football preseason game, Aug. 15, 2019, in Baltimore. The play was called back on a penalty on the Ravens. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The regular season may be over, but NFL Power Rankings live on!!!

Here we with your Playoff Power Rankings

12) Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) – Just when Carson Wentz carries the Eagles into the playoffs he gets hurt, again.

11) Buffalo Bills (10-7) – I’ve been told my unkind words about Josh Allen may offend some people. How’s this… He’s awesome at struggling to complete meaningful passes!!!

10) New England Patriots (12-5) – The looks on the fans faces in Foxboro said it all. The end of a dynasty and they know it.

9) New Orleans Saints (13-4) – Biggest shock of the weekend. I thought this team was headed for the Super Bowl. I was wrong.

8) Houston Texans (11-6) – Amazing to see a team play that poorly and be allowed to stay in the game. Deshaun Watson is special though, the Bills found out what happens when you leave the game in reach.

7) Tennessee Titans (10-7) – Hard to believe they can get past the Ravens if Tannehill throws for 72 yards again. They can say all they want the game was in Derrick Henry’s hands, that wasn’t a great performance.

6) Seattle Seahawks (12-5) – There are 31 other teams that should be kicking themselves that they watched DK Metcalf pass them by at least 2 times on draft day.

5) Minnesota Vikings (11-6) – What an awesome career defining moment for Kirk Cousins. That throw to Thielen in OT was BIG TIME!

4) Green Bay Packers (13-3) – I thought Zadarrius Smith was a monster in free agency and the Titans just simply wouldn’t pay that price. They probably should have, he’s helped transform this defense.

3) Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) – Is this Andy Reid’s year? He’s a great coach and I hope he gets to hoist the trophy at some point.

2) San Francisco 49ers (13-3) – It’s a passing league, but the top 2 running teams in the league are ranked 1st and 2nd. Go figure.

1) Baltimore Ravens (14-2) – They rushed for 206 yards per game!!!! They rushed for 1000 more yards than the 2nd best rushing team in the league, 1000!!!!