We are thru one round of the NFL Playoffs and only 8 teams remain.

Here are your Round 2 NFL Playoff Power Rankings.

8. San Francisco 49ers (11-7) – Jimmy G tried his best to get the Cowboys on to round two but the power of Deebo would not let it happen! If we had a poll of the 8 QB’s and asked who do you expect to lose a playoff game for their team Jimmy G would win in a landslide.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) – This should be the first of many playoff appearances for Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase, now if they can improve the 5 in front of Burrow they will be almost impossible to deal with.

6. Los Angeles Rams (13-5) – Matt Stafford gets his first playoff win with a reborn OBJ. In a tight game though and with the pressure on can he take care of the football?

5. Buffalo Bills (12-6) – They sure did open some eyes with that demolition of the Patriots. When the Bills win, they win big, most of their losses are in tight games and that concerns me as they try to get to the big one.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) – Just a smidge ahead of the Bills because of the home field advantage. When they get going they’re still a freight train.

3. Tampa Bay Bucs (14-4) – Yes, the are down 2 big time wide receivers but Brady is still Brady and that defense is shaping back up to Super Bowl form.

2. Tennessee Titans (12-5) – Also getting healthy at the right time with the return of Derrick Henry. I also think you can not underestimate Mike Vrabel’s 8-0 record with extended rest.

1. Green Bay Packers (13-4) – I expect Aaron Rodgers to win the MVP and this is a quarterback driven league so the Pack gets the top spot and they are also getting some bodies back.