Cory Curtis: NFL Playoff Power Rankings

The playoffs are here but the power rankings live on, thankfully I only have to rank 14 at this point!

Here you go, the NFL Playoff Power Rankings.

14. Washington Football Team (7-9) – I would rank them ahead of the Bears if I knew Alex Smith was in fact healthy enough to play. Without real play from the QB position I just think it’s too much to overcome. Ron Rivera and Smith are both amazing stories and so easy to cheer for.

13. Chicago Bears (8-8) – My beloved Bears backed into the playoffs beeping all the way like a garbage truck making a delivery. Still they were in that game with Green Bay, they just needed to finish the drive. I think the game with New Orleans will be closer than most think.

12. Los Angeles Rams (10-6) – Jared Goff is kind of “OK” to begin with, a Jared Goff with a broken thumb? Yeah, me either.

11. Cleveland Browns (11-5) – Losing to the Jets and barely getting Mason Rudolph the last two weeks does not instill confidence. Losing Olivier Vernon is also a massive loss on defense.

10. Indianapolis Colts (11-5) – It’s now gone from a Phillip Rivers offense to a Johnathan Taylor offense and I think that will make the Colts better. Derrick Henry was awesome Sunday, but Taylor had more yards!!! 253 of them.

9. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – 4-4 this year against playoff teams and with their defense it’s a flip of the coin each week if it will be good enough to get them through.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) – Will the Steelers run the football? Will Big Ben push it down the field? If the answers are yes they’ll be a tough out, if not they will not last long.

7. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – I don’t love the Ravens like everyone else, but I do respect the fact that they have outscored their opponents by a staggering 165 points this year. The pressure is on Lamar Jackson though to prove he can win in the post season. 0-2 so far, 0-3 would really sting.

6. Tampa Bay Bucs (11-5) – Wish I knew which team I was going to get each week, but Brady, Brown and Gronk are really getting in sink. If that defense gets it back together they are dangerous.

5. Seattle Seahawks (12-4) – They have not given up more than 17 points in any of their last 5 games, that’s a long way from where they were to start the season.

4. New Orleans Saints (12-4) – Will Alvin Kamara be healthy? Will Michael Thomas? Without both things get more interesting.

3. Buffalo Bills (12-4) – 31.3 points per game… Wow! This offense has blown up, but still have to wonder if they can run the football when they absolutely have to? They haven’t had to and maybe the never will.

2. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – People in Tennessee will hate me for this, but Aaron Rodgers is the MVP. That’s “Most Valuable Player”. Derrick Henry is the offensive player of the year, but Rodgers is the MVP this year.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) – 2 weeks off for Patrick Mahomes and company. I for one, hate seeing a team be down that long. I expect them to come out slow when they hit the field, but they won’t take long to heat up.