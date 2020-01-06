Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans win over Patriots

Titans 20 Patriots 13 – Final

I realize this is about 24 hours late, but I’m operating on about 2-3 hours sleep, I’ve flown 2 times and am already back at work so we’ll all just have to deal with it.

Here, finally, my thoughts on the game…

1) The Better Team Won – That was my overwhelming takeaway when it was over. At this point the Titans are simply a better team. We thought the Patriots were offensively limited and we were right on the money. They’ve got issues.

2) The King Reigns – We knew the Titans wanted to run it, the Patriots knew the Titans wanted to run it, but there was still no stopping Derrick Henry! 34 more carries, 182 yards. That’s a staggering 66 carries over the last 2 weeks.

I’m going to say something I never dreamed I would say after his first 2.5 seasons, which I thought were terrible, this is his football team. He is the heartbeat of this team, they feed off of his speed and power and everyone is looking more and more for him to lead the way.

His turnaround is staggering, probably the best I’ve ever seen and he is a force of nature at this point. Pretty amazing stuff!

3) 72 Yards – Yes, I realize everyone loves Ryan Tannehill and he can do no wrong, but if Marcus Mariota had turned in this stat line he would be crucified. The Titans didn’t ask him to do much and it’s a good thing because he didn’t. He made two big throws to Firkser and the last one really helped ice the game. He did enough and in the end that’s what is important. Obviously, he will have to do more next week against the Ravens.

4) Big Boy Football – That award goes to middle linebacker Rashaan Evans who played like a first round pick. He was huge for the Titans with 10 tackles, 3 of them for a loss. His play on the goal line was fantastic stopping the Pats and 1st and 3rd down.

5) All 53 – I think this Titan team has done an amazing job of utilizing all 53 men on the roster. Whether it has been bringing up guys like Kalif Raymond or Derick Roberson or getting a spark from #3 tight end Anthony Firkser they have picked up contributions from virtually everyone along the way. Last night it was Firkser. Since dropping a TD against the Texans he’s been practically invisible but not Sunday night. Sunday night he became the first Harvard player to score a TD in NFL Playoff history!!!

6) Minimizing Mistakes – The Patriots came into the game leading the NFL with a +21 turnover margin and the Titans could not afford to “gift’ them points and they didn’t. After a Tannehill interception the defense locked things down. Tannehill also fumbled two times, but the team fought to get the ball back each time. Those were 3 big moments in the game.

7) Oh Logan – Yeah, I’m gonna say it. Logan Ryan has to make that play in the 1st half. That was 6 points and could have put the Pats on their heels. Yes, he got the one late, but the Titans can’t let teams off the hook and hope to move on.

8) Goal Line Stand – The Titans goal line stand in the 2nd quarter stands out to me as the single most important sequence of the game. The Titans trailed 10-7 and the Pats had 1st and goal at the 1. That should be an automatic 7 points but the Titans stood strong again. I feel like they’ve been a great goal line team since Mike Mularkey took them over and it has continued. Rashaan Evans made two huge tackles helped by great penetration from Jeffery Simmons, but 2nd down belonged to Daquan Jones who took down Rex Burkhead when he look destined for the end zone.

It took me back to the Chargers game. The Titans saved their season with a goal line stand in game number seven and they saved their post season with a goal line stand in Foxboro.

Oh and Daquan Jones continues to play very well.

9) No Credibility – Watching Bill Belichick complain about Vrabel manipulating the clock is like watching a thief complain he got his pocket picked. No manipulates rules, protocol better than Belichick. He got outsmarted, he needs to be mad that he didn’t think of it first.

10) Dynasty Over – When I went down to the field after the game there was an amazing look on the faces of Patriot fans. They were just staring at the field and you could see the loss in their eyes. Not the loss of the game, but of the era. They openly talked about it saying things like “we had a great 20 years”. Even in New England they think the Patriots era is over.

11) Simply the Best – How is awesome is Brett Kern? I mean i feel like it is a waste of time writing about it at this point. That punt to finish off the Pats shouldn’t surprise anyone.

12) Big Time Dogs – The Titans are 10 point underdogs this week at Baltimore, but instead of getting mad about it or crying about a lack of respect just think about it. This Raven team is scoring 33 points a game and averaging 206 yards rushing a game. That’s more than 8 teams average passing! The Ravens have reinvented offense in the NFL, unless Dean Pees can find a way to slow it down 10 may not be enough.