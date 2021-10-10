Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans 37-19 win in Jacksonville

Titans 37 Jags 19 – FINAL
3 TD’s for Derrick Henry and the Titans roll the Jags, again.
My thoughts…
- Turnovers – Continues to be probably what is the most important stat in the game. The Titans came up with 2, one to start and one to finish it and Kevin Byard had his hands on both of them. Starting the game with a defensive score? Can you think of a better start against a team with 19 losses in a row.
- Let’s talk about KB – The Mayor of Murfreesboro had 19 picks for the Blue Raiders, scored 4 defensive TD’s and had a TD in the return game. He scored his first career touchdown Sunday in the NFL, but his interception was the 20th of his NFL career surpassing his college total.
- Cashing in – Harold Landry still does not have a contract for next season and he is not getting any cheaper. He had another busy day rushing the passer today with 2 more sacks and another hit on the quarterback. He has 4.5 sacks this season and is on pace to surpass his career high of 9.5. Guys who hit QB’s get paid and if he hits double figures the Titans will really wish they would have signed him before the season.
- Urban Meyer – He had a terrible week and I thought he coached a terrible game. How on Earth does he have Carlos Hyde on the field on 4th and 1 instead of James Robinson? His excuse, he does not micro-manage his personnel. So basically, yeah, that’s stupid, but not my fault… I’m only the HEAD COACH.
- Big T – Speaking of that 4th and 1, big credit to Teiar Tart who absolutely blew up the line of scrimmage giving hide no place to go.
- Speaking of that 4th and 1 – What did the officials see to overturn that touchdown? I have no idea how they reversed that call. Maybe they saw something or thought they saw something, but they did not see anything clear and conclusive. That crew had a tough day.
- MyCole Pruitt – OK, can we just say it all together? He is tight end 1. For some reason they love Geoff Swaim who has made a habit out of blocking no one and starting. Anthony Firkser tried to block Josh Allen in pass protection and looked like Loki getting rag dolled by the Hulk in The Avengers. Pruitt can block, Pruitt can catch and he can run. He can do all 3 things. The other 2 can not. Oh and it’s time to start looking at some free agent bodies.
- Speaking of Urban Meyer’s bad game – What in the world did he think he saw that made him challenge that incompletion? You can not listen to your players, you are in charge and they will tell you anything.
- 20 in a row – 20 losses in a row for the Jaguars. Duval!!! Longest streak since 1977 so much to be proud of.
- Speaking of 20 – Ryan Tannehill has now been sacked 20 times in 5 games. He’s on pace for 68 this season and a body cast.
- Derrick Henry – I feel like when the Titans roll into Jacksonville the security team at the stadium just throws him the keys to the building. Yeah, he owns that team. 12 touchdowns in his last 6 games against them. He also leads the NFL with 640 yards and is on pace for 2176 this season. Yeah, that’s a lot.
- AJ Brown – He admitted after the game he was on a pitch count and he is not all the way back yet. He better get there fast the Titans have the Bills and Chiefs the next two weeks.
- 3rd down defense – I know there are a lot of complaints about the defense. Most of them justified, but the third down defense is much improved. They held the Jags to 3 for 10 Sunday.
- Red Zone – Field goals get you beat. The Titans went 4 for 5 in the Red Zone today and won, it’s not a coincidence.
- Welcome Back – Good to see Marcus Johnson out there for the Titans, he was really good in camp and it was a shame to see him get hurt. I’m glad the Titans stuck with him and gave him a shot to help them, he was good today with 3 receptions for 52 yards, that actually led the team.
- Kristian Fulton – Yep, another hamstring with the Bills and Chiefs headed to town. That really is not good.
- When did they win it? -The Titans scored a TD with 5:49 left in the 2nd to take a 21-13 lead. The next defensive possession was crucial to the win. The Titans held on 3rd down and forced a 53 yard field which came up short. They responded with a field goal before the break and then got the 2nd half kickoff and went for a touchdown. That was 17 straight points where the Jags really only touched the ball once. That’s taking advantage of an opportunity and let’s say it all together, complimentary football.