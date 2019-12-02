Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans 31-17 win at Indianapolis

Titans 31 Colts 17 – Final

Huge 4th quarter and even bigger win for the Titans. My thoughts…

1) Believe it when I see it – Yeah we all felt that way going in and a fumble on the opening play didn’t help! We saw it though and so now we must believe it!

2) Crowning the King – The Derrick Henry train rolled on with 149 more yards and another TD. He was dominant again a is the first Titan with 3 straight 100 yard games since Chris Johnson.

3) Know Thy Self – Jon Robinson may not have wanted exotic smashmouth but that’s exactly what this team does well. Down 17-7 in the second half they kept it on the ground and rammed it down the Colts throats to get back in it.

4) What no one is talking about – The Colts came in averaging 144 yards rushing per game and the Titans held them to 82!

5) Big Plays, lots of them! – The Titans made all the big plays and did it in all 3 phases. 2 blocked field goals, 2 interceptions and a 40 yard TD pass to finish them off.

6) Everybody Loves Raymond – The 40 yard TD to Raymond was the final dagger and it was a beauty. He may be Jon Robinson’s beat in season roster move. I said it when he did it, his speed gives the Titans an element they didn’t have and he’s shown he needs to be on the field.

7) Lethal Weapon – Mike Vrabel said the Titans FG block is almost a weapon. Nothing almost about it, that’s 4 this season and 2 of them won games.

8 Frankly not a great idea – After watching Adam Vinatieri struggle all season Frank Reich sends him out there twice from 50+. He got what he deserved, 0 points.

9) Tanne Time – Ryan Tannehill moves to 5-1 as starting QB and did it today despite being sacked 6 times. He’s also fumbled 6 times. He’s moving the chains though and offense on the field. That’s giving Henry more opportunities and putting more points ok the board.

10) Scoring surge – They have scored 35,42 and 31 points the last 3 games despite throwing only 18,19 and 22 passes.

11) Thank You Your Honor – Harold “Honor” Landry wracked up sack #9 and helped force an interception today as he continues to be a force for the Titans.

12) Getting thin – Malcom Butler out for the season. leshaun Sims in a boot and now Adoree Jackson left the game with a knee injury. Corner depth is gong to be tested.

13) Cleaning things up – Only 3 penalties and no penalties for Taylor Lewan for the second straight game.

14) Not a lock – I know everyone is loving life right now but they’ve still got four tough ones to go including the Will Compton revenge game next!!!!