Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans 24-21 loss to Texans

Texans 24 Titans 21 – Final

(A day late)

Sorry gang, I didn’t get this done last night, just didn’t have the time nor the energy…

I’ll do my best.

1) The King Isn’t Dead, but He’s Hurt – I asked Derrick Henry about his hamstring after the game and acted like I was crazy, but we all saw it, the hamstring injury has obviously slowed him down. He can still run, but that breakaway gear is probably gone until next season.

2) Jonnu Jonnu – Jonnu Smith had himself a day receiving, running and tackling. That was big time when he tracked down Whitney Mercilus. He ran over 90 yards to get him. It was also big time when he played tailback and went 57 yards. In fact, that run and that burst drove home to me just how hurt Henry is. Back to Jonnu though, he’s showing what kind of athlete and football player he is and I expect Arthur Smith to look for more ways to get him the ball.

3) A Baker’s Dozen – AJ Brown had 13 football’s thrown his way and he caught 8 of them for 114 yards and a touchdown. He went for 60 on his first target of the day. It’s pretty obvious he looks like he’s going to be “the guy” for the Titans for the near future. The rookie WR is closing in on 1000 yards and is putting himself in the running for offensive rooie of the year.

4) What About Corey? – I watched Corey Davis Sunday and I have to tell you, he was open and more than once. There several times he was wide open in the middle of he field for easy throws and first downs but Tannehill did what he likes to do and what he’s good at, he pushed the ball down the field instead. I expect a high volume day for Davis next Sunday against New Orleans with the Saints paying a lot of attention to the rookie.

5) Not Run Over, But Run On – After the game I asked Jeffery Simmons about their struggles against the run and he honestly didn’t know. I get it, they didn’t give up a run longer than 12 yards, they didnt’ get gashed, but they didn’t stop the Texans who ran for 140 yards on 35 carries. They Titan’d the Titans… They pounded the ball all day long.

6) 3 Quarters Is Not Enough – The Titans held DeAndre Hopkins to only 2 catches for 3 quarters, but in the 4th he erupted for 4 catches and 2 of them went for 25 and 35 yards. He’s a superstar and he played like one with the game on the line.

7) We Knew It Was Coming – The Titans injuries in the secondary caught up to them exactly when we expected. We thought they could sneak by against the Raiders and Colts who didn’t have much at wide receiver to challenge them despite injuries to Malcolm Butler, Adoree Jackson and LeShaun Sims, but we knew the Texans trio would be a problem and they were.

8) The Santoso Mystery – I do not know Ryan Santoso. I also do not know why he is on this football team. If they’re not going to have him kick touchbacks why is he on the roster?

9) Succop Struggles – I understand the panic around Ryan Succop. 1 for 6 is really, really, really disappointing. What makes it harder for me to understand is he is now 14-14 on extra points the last 3 weeks. Why are those kicks fine and the FG’s are not? I mean this one barely got off the ground.

10) Could Have Been Worse – I know a lot of people point to the Firkser drop and the blocked FG as what lost the game for the Titans, but DeShaun Watson got picked off twice in the end zone. The Texans could have put 38 on the board.

11) Not Dead Yet – Do I like the Titans chances of going to the playoffs? Not really. But, they’re not dead yet and strange things have a way of happening in this league so don’t give up yet.