Breaking News
Heavy rain with possible flooding expected across Middle Tennessee

Titans sponsor

Cory Curtis: Final regular season NFL Power Rankings

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Let’s wrap up 2019 with the final power rankings of the NFL season! Woohoo!!!

32. Detroit Lions (3-12-1) – They fired the special teams coach. Yeah, that ought to fix it!!!

31. The Bungles (2-14) – Do I even have to write it?

30. Washington Redskins (3-13) – Everything changes but the owner and that’s the problem.

29. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – who’s next? Is Cam Newton his QB?

28. NY Giants (4-12) – Pat Shurmuur did absolutely nothing to warrant his return.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10) – Doug Marrone rewarded for a job well done. Does that mean I can come home?Duuuuval!

26. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1) – Well, Kyler Murray isn’t a bust, so there’s that.

25. Miami Dolphins (5-11) – The most pleasant surprise in NFL history with only 5 wins.

24. LA Chargers (6-10) – Phillip Rocwrs can’t win anything this year! Despite tossing 20 INT’s he came up 10 short of Jameis and the title.

23. Cleveland Browns (6-10) – Thank goodness for Daniel Snyder. It’s the only thing that distracts from their ineptitude.

22. Indianapolis Colts (7-9) – Again, if OK is good enough then by all means stick with Jacoby Brissett next season.

21. Oakland Raiders (7-9) – This team was 6-4 and finished 1-5 with the playoffs in sight, that’s a problem. They lost to some bad teams.

20. New York Jets (7-9) – I have absolutely no clue what the NFL sees in Adam Gase. None.

19. Denver Broncos (7-9) – They’re fired up for Drew Locke in 2020 and you can’t really blame them.

18. Tampa Bay Bucs (7-9) – Bruce Ariana with the answer of the year! Can they win with another QB? “Of course! We won with this one!!!”

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) – Whether Ben is back or not they need to address the future of their QB position because Rudolph isn’t it.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9) – Dam Quinn saves his job and while most probably disagree, I get it. They really improved and beat the Saints and 49ers.

15. Dallas Cowboys (8-8) – As I write this Jason Garrett is still employed. 😱

14. Chicago Bears (8-8) – Committed to Mitch Trubisky for 2020 and while it may be tough to stomach I get it, they have so much equity invested in him.

13. LA Rams (9-7) – Todd Gurley is still only 25 years old. I don’t know if that means anything, but I was stunned to see that.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) – After an up and down season Carson Wentz is carrying this team.

11. Buffalo Bills (10-6) – Sorry mafia, they scare no one in the playoffs.

10. New England (12-4) – They have only beat one team with a winning record and that team resides at number 11.

9. Tennessee Titans (9-7) – Averaging 30 points per game since Ryan Tannehill took over. I think everyone likes them in New England.

8. Houston Texans (10-6) – They’ve won the AFC South but can they get it done in the playoffs? They better.

7. Minnesota Vikings (10-6) – Congrats! A trip to the Super Dome to play the Saints. That’s a tough assignment.

6. Seattle Seahawks (11-5) – Is the NFL more fun with Beastmode in it?

5. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – Why do I have the feeling Aaron Rodgers comes up short in the playoffs?

4. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) – My preseason Super Bowl champ is looking pretty good!

3. San Francisco 49ers (13-3) – The NFC is going to be a battle royal and their front 7 may be strong enough to win it.

2. New Orleans Saints (13-3) – What bizarre event knocks them out this year?

1. Baltimore Ravens (14-2) – Lamar Jackson literally did what I thought no NFL QB could do. He rushed for 1200 yards and survived!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar