Cory Curtis: Final regular season NFL Power Rankings

Let’s wrap up 2019 with the final power rankings of the NFL season! Woohoo!!!

32. Detroit Lions (3-12-1) – They fired the special teams coach. Yeah, that ought to fix it!!!

31. The Bungles (2-14) – Do I even have to write it?

30. Washington Redskins (3-13) – Everything changes but the owner and that’s the problem.

29. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – who’s next? Is Cam Newton his QB?

28. NY Giants (4-12) – Pat Shurmuur did absolutely nothing to warrant his return.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10) – Doug Marrone rewarded for a job well done. Does that mean I can come home?Duuuuval!

26. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1) – Well, Kyler Murray isn’t a bust, so there’s that.

25. Miami Dolphins (5-11) – The most pleasant surprise in NFL history with only 5 wins.

24. LA Chargers (6-10) – Phillip Rocwrs can’t win anything this year! Despite tossing 20 INT’s he came up 10 short of Jameis and the title.

23. Cleveland Browns (6-10) – Thank goodness for Daniel Snyder. It’s the only thing that distracts from their ineptitude.

22. Indianapolis Colts (7-9) – Again, if OK is good enough then by all means stick with Jacoby Brissett next season.

21. Oakland Raiders (7-9) – This team was 6-4 and finished 1-5 with the playoffs in sight, that’s a problem. They lost to some bad teams.

20. New York Jets (7-9) – I have absolutely no clue what the NFL sees in Adam Gase. None.

19. Denver Broncos (7-9) – They’re fired up for Drew Locke in 2020 and you can’t really blame them.

18. Tampa Bay Bucs (7-9) – Bruce Ariana with the answer of the year! Can they win with another QB? “Of course! We won with this one!!!”

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) – Whether Ben is back or not they need to address the future of their QB position because Rudolph isn’t it.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9) – Dam Quinn saves his job and while most probably disagree, I get it. They really improved and beat the Saints and 49ers.

15. Dallas Cowboys (8-8) – As I write this Jason Garrett is still employed. 😱

14. Chicago Bears (8-8) – Committed to Mitch Trubisky for 2020 and while it may be tough to stomach I get it, they have so much equity invested in him.

13. LA Rams (9-7) – Todd Gurley is still only 25 years old. I don’t know if that means anything, but I was stunned to see that.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) – After an up and down season Carson Wentz is carrying this team.

11. Buffalo Bills (10-6) – Sorry mafia, they scare no one in the playoffs.

10. New England (12-4) – They have only beat one team with a winning record and that team resides at number 11.

9. Tennessee Titans (9-7) – Averaging 30 points per game since Ryan Tannehill took over. I think everyone likes them in New England.

8. Houston Texans (10-6) – They’ve won the AFC South but can they get it done in the playoffs? They better.

7. Minnesota Vikings (10-6) – Congrats! A trip to the Super Dome to play the Saints. That’s a tough assignment.

6. Seattle Seahawks (11-5) – Is the NFL more fun with Beastmode in it?

5. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – Why do I have the feeling Aaron Rodgers comes up short in the playoffs?

4. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) – My preseason Super Bowl champ is looking pretty good!

3. San Francisco 49ers (13-3) – The NFC is going to be a battle royal and their front 7 may be strong enough to win it.

2. New Orleans Saints (13-3) – What bizarre event knocks them out this year?

1. Baltimore Ravens (14-2) – Lamar Jackson literally did what I thought no NFL QB could do. He rushed for 1200 yards and survived!