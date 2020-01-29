Cory Curtis: Explaining the Franchise Tag and how it impacts the Titans

With everyone asking about the future of the Titans and players like Jack Conklin, Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill this seems like a pretty good time to talk about the Franchise Tag and let everyone know exactly what it is and how it works.

First, there are three different tags team can use on players; the Exclusive Franchise Tag, Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag and Transition Tag.

Let us start at the top with the “Exclusive” tag. It is a one-year deal that pays the player the average salaries of the top 5 players at his position.

Top 5 Running Backs –

Ezekiel Elliott – $15-Million

Todd Gurley – $14.4-Million

LeVeon Bell – $13.1-Million

David Johnson – $13-Million

Devonte Freeman – $8.3-Million

So for say Derrick Henry that would be $12.76-million next season. That would probably be less than Henry would get with a long term deal so it might make some sense for the Titans, especially with the short shelf life of running backs.

Under this tag players do NOT have the right to negotiate with other teams so they can either play under these financial terms or sit out like LeVeon Bell did in 2018.

Next is the “Non-Exclusive” Tag. Once again it is a one year deal that pays the player the average salary of the top 5 players over the last 5 years. So the number is significantly lower, but the players retain the right to negotiate with other teams.

So, say the Dolphins come at Derrick Henry with 4-year, $60-million dollar offer. The Titans would have two choices, they could match the offer or let Henry walk and get 2 first round picks in return.

Last up is the “Transition” Tag. It is also a one-year deal that pays the player the average price of the top 10 players at his position. So, the number is lower but the risk is greatest here.

Players retain the right to negotiate with other teams,but under this tag there is no compensation if a team decides not to match an offer.

The Titans have not had to use the tag much in the last 10-15 years but Jon Robinson may not have a choice this time. He may have to use one or both of them to keep the core of this team intact.