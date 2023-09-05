Week 1 is finally here so it’s time to put it all on the line and show just how little I know about the NFL.

Yes, the annual exercise in futility of predicting the NFL season.

Division Standings

AFC North

1. Bengals

2. Ravens

3. Steelers

4. Browns

AFC East

1. Bills

2. Jets

3. Dolphins

4. Patriots

AFC West

1. Chiefs

2. Chargers

3. Broncos

4. Raiders

AFC South

1. Titans

2. Jaguars

3. Texans

4. Colts

NFC North

1. Vikings

2. Lions

3. Packers

4. Bears

NFC East

1. Eagles

2. Cowboys

3. Giants

4. Commanders

NFC West

1. 49ers

2. Seahawks

3. Rams

4. Cardinals

NFC South

1. Saints

2. Falcons

3. Bucs

4. Panthers

AFC Playoffs

1. Chiefs

2. Bengals

3. Bills

4. Titans

5. Jets

6. Ravens

7. Chargers

NFC Playoffs

1. 49ers

2. Eagles

3. Vikings

4. Saints

5. Cowboys

6. Seahawks

7. Lions

AFC Championship

Chiefs vs. Bengals

NFC Championship

Eagles vs. 49ers

Super Bowl

Bengals vs. Eagles

Super Bowl Champs

Joe Burrow and the Bengals because picking the Eagles, 49ers and Chiefs is too easy