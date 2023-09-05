Week 1 is finally here so it’s time to put it all on the line and show just how little I know about the NFL.
Yes, the annual exercise in futility of predicting the NFL season.
Division Standings
1. Bengals
2. Ravens
3. Steelers
4. Browns
AFC East
1. Bills
2. Jets
3. Dolphins
4. Patriots
AFC West
1. Chiefs
2. Chargers
3. Broncos
4. Raiders
AFC South
1. Titans
2. Jaguars
3. Texans
4. Colts
NFC North
1. Vikings
2. Lions
3. Packers
4. Bears
NFC East
1. Eagles
2. Cowboys
3. Giants
4. Commanders
NFC West
1. 49ers
2. Seahawks
3. Rams
4. Cardinals
NFC South
1. Saints
2. Falcons
3. Bucs
4. Panthers
AFC Playoffs
1. Chiefs
2. Bengals
3. Bills
4. Titans
5. Jets
6. Ravens
7. Chargers
NFC Playoffs
1. 49ers
2. Eagles
3. Vikings
4. Saints
5. Cowboys
6. Seahawks
7. Lions
AFC Championship
Chiefs vs. Bengals
NFC Championship
Eagles vs. 49ers
Super Bowl
Bengals vs. Eagles
Super Bowl Champs
Joe Burrow and the Bengals because picking the Eagles, 49ers and Chiefs is too easy