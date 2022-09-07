The NFL season is finallyhere which means I am out of time!!!!
No more procrastinating, it’s time to put in on the line.
My official 2022 NFL Predictions (Yeah, save them, this is bound to age poorly)
Division Winners
NFC East – Dallas Cowboys
NFC South – Tampa Bay Bucs
NFC North – Minnesota Vikings (Yeah, hate the Packers)
NFC West – San Francisco 49ers (Kayla, Anderson told me so!)
AFC East – Buffalo Bills (Easiest pick of the day)
AFC North – Cincinnati Bengals
AFC South – Tennessee Titans
AFC West – Los Angeles Chargers
NFC Wild Cards – Packers, Eagles, Rams
AFC Wild Cards – Ravens, Raiders, Chiefs
Super Bowl – Rams vs. Chargers
NFL MVP – Justin Herbert (Sometimes you just need to be different)
NFL Offensive Player of the Year – Jamarr Chase
NFL Defensive Player of the Year – Jeffery Simmons (Contract Year!)
NFL Comeback Player of the Year – Baker Mayfield
First Coach Fired – Matt Rhule
NFL Coach of the Year – Brandon Staley