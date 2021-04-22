Cory Curtis: 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (16) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

The time has come for the one and only Cory Curtis NFL Mock Draft 2021, it’s not just the Titans at #22, it’s the whole shootin’ match.

This is where I make my feeble attempt to predict this years NFL Draft. Normally, I draft as if there are no trades, I think I’ll change it up this year. We’ll see!!!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence (QB) Clemson – This pick is impossible to get wrong.

2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson (QB) BYU – Another draft, another swing at the quarterback spot. He already has a better chance than Sam Darnold with Adam Gase gone.

3. San Francisco 49ers – Mac Jones (QB) Alabama – Is it Jones? Is it Fields? I’ll go Jones.

4. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts (TE) Florida – OK, could they go QB? Yes. Could they trade? Absolutely. However Arthur Smith coached TE’s for years and knows how to work with them and talents like this do not come around all the time.

5. Cincinnati Bengals – Penei Sewell (OT) Oregon – Joe Burrow does them no good at all on Injured Reserve.

6. Miami Dolphins – Ja’Marr Chase (WR) LSU – An electric talent and target for Tua.

7. New England Patriots – Trade With Detroit Lions – Trey Lance (QB) North Dakota State – Bill Belichick is not getting any younger and he can’t throw away another season with Cam Newton at quarterback.

8. Carolina Panthers – Rashawn Slater (OT) Northwestern – He’s a big strong dude who can lock down left tackle for 10 years.

9. Denver Broncos – Justin Fields (QB) Ohio State – Because no one believes Drew Lock is the answer.

10. Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Surtain (CB) Alabama – Jerry Jones writes down Kyle Pitts 3-times but Commissioner Goodell tells him it simply doesn’t work like that, so Stephen Jones turns in the grown up card and makes the pick.

11. New York Giants – Jaylen Waddle (WR) Alabama – Jaycee Horn takes 1 look at Adoree Jackson and can’t believe this pick, but they want to give Daniel Jones every excuse to be good.

12. Philadelphia Eagles – Jaycee Horn (CB) South Carolina – Upon being picked he reaches between the cushions to pull out his cell phone… Just like dad.

13. Los Angeles Chargers – Christian Darrisaw (OT) Virginia Tech – Justin Herbert is the goods, make sure he stays that way.

14. Minnesota Vikings – Jaelan Phillips (Edge) Miami – Time for Mike Zimmer to reload on defense.

15. Detroit Lions – Devonta Smith (WR) Alabama – In a stunning twist from reality, things actually go the Lions way and they get the guy they wanted at 7 at 15.

16. Arizona Cardinals – Greg Newsome II (CB) Northwestern – They could also go offensive tackle, but the lengthy Newsome is an aggressive corner.

17. Oakland Raiders – Micah Parsons (LB) Penn StateBig, fast, can stop the run and rush the quarterback. What’s not to like? I hope he picks #11!!!!

18. Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye (Edge) Michigan – Guys who hit the quarterback are always good picks. He does that.

19. Washington Football Team – Alijah Vera-Tucker (OT) USC – Went WR in free agency so it’s time to hit the line.

20. Chicago Bears – Caleb Farley (CB) Virginia Tech – With Kyle Fuller gone they need someone else to lock down the secondary and Farley has incredible value at 20.

21. Indianapolis Colts – Teven Jenkins (OT) Oklahoma State – He may be a better fit at right tackle than left, but they need to address the retired Anthony Castonzo.

22. Tennessee Titans – Elijah Moore (WR) Ole Miss – With Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith and Adam Humphries gone and the only player signed is Josh Reynolds it screams playmaker in round one. Moore is electric and will be dynamite out of the slot for the Titans. He also has potential in the return game.

23. New York Jets – Jayson Oweh (Edge) Penn State – A fast and physical pass rusher for the new head coach.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Zaven Collins (Edge) Tulsa – Bud Dupree is gone and they need a replacement to pair with TJ Watt.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars – Rashod Bateman (WR) Minnesota – He is a gift for Trevor Lawrence at 25.

26. Cleveland Browns – Azeez Ojulari (Edge) Georgia – Young, athletic edge rusher to pair with Garrett and Clowney who will inevitably get hurt with some obscure injury and miss at least 6 games.

27. Baltimore Ravens – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (LB) N-D – Because somehow the Ravens always seem to land on freakishly gifted linebackers that disrupt games. Love this guy and the Browns should have taken him.

28. New Orleans Saints – Terrace Marshall (WR) – LSU – Averaged 104 yards per game and scored 10 TD’s in only 7 games last year. Oh and the Saints need targets with Emmanuel Sanders released.

29. Green Bay Packers – Liam Eichengerg (OT) Notre Dame – Because every one of Brian Kelly’s left tackles has gone in the 1st round and the Packers refuse to draft Aaron Rodgers targets.

30. Buffalo Bills – Asante Samulel Jr. (CB) FSU – Locked down on both corners.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Jaylen Mayfield (OT) Michigan – They let a lot go a lot up front and to keep that offense humming Patrick Mahomes needs to survive.

32. Tampa Bay Bucs – Dillon Radunz (OT) North Dakota State – They’ve got weapons, a lot like KC, feed the engine.