Cory Curtis: 16 thoughts on the Titans win in Jacksonville

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gains yardage as he tries to get around Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Titans 31 Jaguars 10 – FinalThe Titans go to Jacksonville and take care of business dominating an inferior team. Why can’t we see this Titans team every week? Why? Why? Why? Why?????????????????????

My thoughts…

1. Feeling 2000 – A week or two ago someone told me Henry would get 2000 yards, I largely dismissed it, well I’m not now… He’s only 468 yards short, that means he needs 156 per game over the last 3 and he faces two of the leagues worst run defenses in Detroit and Houston in those games. He could do it and do it comfortably.

2. Duval!!! – Derrick Henry has tormented the Jaguars for years, but he has never gone off in Jacksonville. That was until today when he carried 26 times for 215 yards and 2 TD’s. He took over this game and it was obvious the Jags had no answer for him.

3. The Hat Trick – Yes, a third thought on Henry. He is the first player in NFL history to have 4 -200 yard games and rush for 2 TD’s in each of them. Not Jim Brown, not Walter Payton, not Emmitt Smith, not Jim Thorpe. That and this is a “passing era”, pretty impressive stuff.

4. OK one more Henry – I enjoyed listening to him lament his play from a week ago. We thought he lost focus and ferocity after the fumble against Cleveland and he told us after the game twice he was “pissed off” about how bad he was in that game.

5. So many targets – AJ Brown went for 100 yards for the third this season. How far has the Titans passing game come? That does not lead the team, Corey Davis leads them with four. Believe it or not they are not the only two, Kalif Raymond and Anthony Firkser have also gone over 100 this year.

6. Setting the tone – This was aggressive a game plan as I can remember for the Titans since the Mike Mularkey led Titans whipped the Packers. The flea flicker, the fake punt, going for it on 4th down and stealing 3 points to end the half. The Titans went for it in the first half. I asked Mike Vrabel about it after the game and he said if they are going to ask the players to play fast and aggressive they owe them the same. It set a tone.

7. The Secret Sauce – The Titans offense is really good. I mean realllly good. It just takes a little defense to get them over the top. Today they ended the 1st half holding the Jags to just one conversion on their last 7 third downs… That gave the offense enough possessions to put this game away and after missing a few opportunities they finally did.

8. Those 3 points – I loved the 3 points before halftime. When they took over at their 37 with only 9 seconds left my coworker Cal said they should just take a knee. I said “NO WAY”… As aggressive as they had been they needed to go for it and they did. First a quick 19 to Corey Davis that took only 4 seconds, then 9 more to Jonnu Smith took only 3, then Stephen Gostkowski hammered it in from 53. Mike Vrabel practically danced off the field and enjoyed that FG almost as much as Jeff Fisher use to.

9. No sacks, again – Yes, no sacks again for the Titans today. Their 14 are now the lowest total in the NFL. I hope I’m wrong, but I have to imagine in the end it will be their undoing.***Oh, Aaron Donald has 12.5 sacks by himself

10. Geoff Swaim – I love a good revenge game! Swaim with the TD against his former team.

11. Touchdown Tannehill – Ryan Tannehill now has 28 touchdowns passes this season, that is a record for a “Titans” quarterback. Warren Moon (33) and George Blanda (36) each had more when the team was in Houston. 3 weeks to go, I expect Tannehill to pass Moon.

12. Flawed strategy – For some reason Mike Glennon came out firing at Malcolm Butler who was more than up to the challenge today. He took this matchup with DJ Chark personally and really showed out today 2 passes defended and his 3rd INT of the season. Chark also only caught 2 passes for 16 yards and yes, that helped end my fantasy season. Thanks a lot Malcolm.

13. Consistent Winners – This is the Titans 5th straight winning season, that is the most in franchise history.

14. Scoring machine – The Titans have now scored at least 30 points in 4 straight games, for a lot of us this is truly something we never could have imagined.

15. The most important thing – More than once Derrick Henry said in the post game “I love my teammates”… When guys play FOR each other instead of just WITH each other it makes for a championship product.

16. Playoff Talk – The Titans and Colts are tied for the lead in the AFC South at 9-4, but the Titans own the tie breaker. The Titans will be favored in 2 of their last 3. The Colts face the Texans, Steelers and Jags and will also be favored in 2 of 3. Titans probably need to win out to be safe .