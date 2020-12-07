Cory Curtis: 15 thoughts on the Titans loss to Cleveland

Titans fall to the Browns 41-35 in just a bizarre day at Nissan Stadium.

This one should not have surprised us at all. My thoughts….

1. Favorites? – Once again the Titans showed they have a hard time handling success. Two big wins on the road, they come home a favorite in a big game and absolutely lay an egg. When this team is in a corner or everyone is doubting it they are at their best. We have seen this over and over again. They have to find a way to play to that standard all the time.

2. It is what it is – One of the more shocking post game comments from Mike Vrabel appeared to be the head coach raising the white flag on the pass rush and on 3rd downs… They don’t have Clowney, Beasley or Correa… They simply do not have the horses and there isn’t any help coming thru the door. “We evaluate who’s available, make decisions to bring guys up or not to bring guys up. That is all I can tell you, man. I just look at who we have and what we’re trying to do with those pieces and try to get a gameplan together and help the team prepare for each opponent.”

3. Clowney – No Laughing Matter – He reportedly had knee surgery and they are not expecting him back. So they traded away Casey, let Austin Johnson walk, traded away Correa and now they don’t have Clowney. They have LESS pass rush than last season, that’s a problem.

4. Harold Landry in coverage- The Titans have little to no pass rush, yet I see Harold Landry, their only legitimate pass rusher drop into coverage, why does this EVER happen?

5. Combat Corey – Corey Davis battled today, making combat catches and turning in a career day. 11 catches, 182 yards and a TD for Davis who now has 53 catches for 801 yards. Both of those numbers lead the team and he is on pace for his 1st 1,000 yard season. If he continues this pace he will have 1120 yards in only 14 games.

6. A little rusty – Adam Humphries played his first game since suffering a concussion and was welcomed back by a ball that him in the face and turned into a huge interception for the Browns.

7. Defense optional – Apparently the Titans thought playing defense was an option today. In the 1st half the Browns scored on EVERY possession on their way to 38 points and the Titans never looked close to slowing them down. It wasn’t that they scored, it just didn’t even look contested most of the time.

8. Sneak attack – The Titans said the Browns did exactly what they expected, I say bologne sandwiches on that. The Browns came to Nashville the top ranked rush attack in the NFL and they threw it 29 times in the first half, that’s more than they throw it in a game. Mayfield drilld the Titans for 290 yards and 4 TD’s in the 1st half. If that’s “exactly what the Titans expected” maybe they should have actually prepared for it.

9. Raymond? Anyone? – Is it me or has Kalif Raymond gone a month without a catch?

10. Sneaky numbers – Anthony Firkser now has 34 receptions for 333 yards. He now has more receptions than Jonnu Smith.

11. From Toast of the Town to just Toast – Everyone was loving Breon Borders last week, the Browns were loving him today. They went at him over and over, not a great day.

12. Not a great look – First David Njoku drove Rashaan Evans 10 yards down field, then he pancaked him, then Evans freaked out and got a 15 yard personal fould. Not Evans best play.

13. Turnover kings – The Titans entered the game 2nd in the NFL in turnover margin. Not so much today, the Titans turned it over 3 times and it would have been 4 had it not been for a Browns penalty. Derrick Henry turned it over for the first time since last December.

14. Not packing it in – It would have been very easy at the half to take away Tannehill and Henry’s helmets and just pack it up for the last 4 games. The Titans didn’t and actually made it interesting. Yeah, the Browns were just trying to run out the clock, but where I do agree with Mike Vrabel is his team did not crumble, did not turn on itself, instead they dusted themselves off and kept playing.

15. Still on top – Despite the loss the Titans are still first in the AFC South because they own the tie breaker over Indianapolis.