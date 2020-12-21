Cory Curtis: 14 thoughts on the Titans rout of the Lions

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Titans 46 Lions 25 –

Finally, it doesn’t happen often, but Sunday I saw exactly the game I expected to see. The Titans scored a ton of points and the Lions made too many mistakes to keep pace.

My thoughts…

1. Perfect 10 – Yes!!! The skies parted and the sun shined down as the Titans got off the 9-7 train. 4 years was enough, the Titans have 10 wins for the first time since 2008.

2. Greasy Speed – When the Titans drafted Darrynton Evans we were all excited to see what his speed would add to the offense. After 3 months of hamstring injuries I gave up on seeing it, but it showed up today and it was fun to watch. Could he make this offense even more potent?

3. Ringing the register – The Price keeps going up on Corey Davis who put up his 5th 100 yard game in 12 games this season catching 4 balls for 110 yards. One of those was of course a 75 yard TD where first he abused the defense with his rout, then his physicality to get in the end zone. Before the season I thought they could keep him for about 4-years and $40-million… Now I think it will take about 4-years and $56 to $65-million.

4. All hail the King – Derrick Henry keeps on keeping on. 147 more yards leaves him 321 yards shy of 2000. He lost yards today when the Titans pulled him in the final minutes, I don’t think that will be an issue next week. I don’t see any way the Titans can rest him in the last two weeks, they need the Houston game whether they win in Green Bay or not.

5. Career day – Ryan Tannehill had 5 touchdowns for the first time in his career with 3 passing and 2 running. I thought he was especially sharp to start this one. His accuracy was pin point right of the gate and he really wedged in some throws into some tight windows. He talked about playing with urgency after the game, he played with some urgency right out of the gate and I think that really helped the Titans.

6. Kickers man – I don’t want to hear about jinxing anyone. I’m hear to report the facts are and the fact is Stephen Gostkowski has not missed a FG in 5 weeks now.

7. No sacks, again – Yep we thought Teair Tart had the Titans first sack in 13 quarters and then they took it away!!!! Noooooooo!!! They may never sack the QB again.

8. Oh, and on that – That’s pathetic. 14 sacks in 14 games is embarrassing.

9. Merry X-Mas KB – People have been down on Kevin Byard this year, a victim of his own success, because he did not have an interception. Well he does now after picking off Chase Daniel in the 4th quarter. That’s his 18th interception in the last 4 years.

10. Turnovers – Make no mistake, the Titans defense was not great, but it was opportunistic. They came up with 3 turnovers in this one including a huge fumble at the goal line caused by Daquan Jones and Will Compton (the Boy). They also forced another fumble by TJ Hockenson. The Saints went to a Super Bowl and won with one of the worst defenses in the league but they sacked the quarterback and produced turnovers. The Titans are only halfway there.

11. Why so conservative – I couldn’t believe Detroit punted, ever. They knew they couldn’t stop the Titans and the Titans could barely stop them. Who is Darrell Bevell trying to impress? He’s not getting that job.

12. Was that Adoree Jackson? – Yes, yes it was. So you can stop asking when he is coming back. He’s back and I thought actually looked pretty good. Now Green Bay next Sunday night, that’s going to be a different story.

13. Stealing Points – As soon as the Titans gave up that long pass to Marvin Jones to their 3 yard line just before halftime I said “call timeout!” they did and it paid off. They didn’t stop the Lions from scoring but they left themselves just enough time to steal 3 more points. Ryan Tannehill took them right down the field and they went into the half up 2 scores instead of just 1.

14. Still on top – So the Titans still lead the AFC South courtesy of only the tie breaker. So it should come down to next week. The Titans are in Green Bay while the Colts are in Pittsburgh, whoever wins probably wins the division because they have the Texans and Jaguars in week 17. The Colts have the easier trip in front of them, but we will see they struggled to get by the Texans Sunday.