Corral throws 6 TD passes, Ole Miss beats Vanderbilt 54-21

Mississippi running back Henry Parrish Jr. (25) is brought down in front of Vanderbilt defensive back Camden Coleman (42) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 54-21. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matt Corral passed for 412 yards and six touchdowns to lead Mississippi to a 54-21 win over Vanderbilt, snapping a three-game losing streak. It was the second consecutive win for Ole Miss over Vanderbilt.

Corral completed 19 consecutive passes, breaking Eli Manning’s program record of 18 straight against Murray State in his debut his sophomore season. Corral’s six touchdown passes also tied Manning’s record for touchdown passes in a game.

Elijah Moore had 14 receptions for 238 yards with three touchdowns for Ole Miss. Ken Seals threw for 319 yards, the most yards passing for a true freshman at Vanderbilt since 2000.

Next Up: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State next Saturday.