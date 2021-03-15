Corey Davis reaches agreement with New York Jets

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have another hole to fill on offense.

In addition to Jonnu Smith’s departure in Free Agency, Corey Davis also won’t suit up for the two-toned blue this fall.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Davis has reached an agreement on a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed with the New York Jets.

Davis will play under new head coach Robert Saleh. New York’s quarterback situation is still up in the air, but right now Sam Darnold is still under contract for the Jets.

The wide receiver was drafted by the Tennessee Titans 5th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Titans declined his fifth year option last summer making him a free agent in 2021.