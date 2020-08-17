Corey Davis passed physical, elevated off PUP list

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just in time for the Titans to hold their first padded practice of training camp, a familiar face returns from injury.

Corey Davis was elevated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday morning after passing a physical.

Davis was placed on the PUP list after reporting for camp in late July as he continued to rehab his injury, but immediately became eligible to practice with the team Monday.

The wide receiver is the second player to come off the Titans PUP list after Jayon Brown did earlier this month. Now the Titans have no players on that designated list. Vic Beasley Jr. remains on the Non Football Injury list after he was unable to pass a physical upon reporting to camp.