Conference USA postpones fall sports not including football

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After announcing a plan to go forward with the fall sports season last week, Conference USA has changed course.
The league announced it would postpone fall sports not including football and play men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball in the spring.
The official statement notes that the move was made in response to the NCAA Division I Board of Director’s decision to move Division I fall championships to the spring. This way, the Blue Raider’s men’s and women’s soccer teams and volleyball team can still compete to win a conference championship in the spring in hopes of playing for a spot in the NCAA Championships.
CUSA football teams won’t play a typical season as they’re limited to the eight-game conference season and have the option of scheduling up to four non conference games in addition.
Middle Tennessee State opens up the season on September 4th or 5th on the road at first-time opponent Army. The Blue Raiders were previously scheduled to play multiple games against Power 5 teams, but had to change course once the ACC opted to play a conference-only schedule.