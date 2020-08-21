Conference USA postpones fall sports not including football

Rice Stadium and the conference USA name is seen in a general stadium view before an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After announcing a plan to go forward with the fall sports season last week, Conference USA has changed course.

The league announced it would postpone fall sports not including football and play men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball in the spring.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂-𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.



The official statement notes that the move was made in response to the NCAA Division I Board of Director’s decision to move Division I fall championships to the spring. This way, the Blue Raider’s men’s and women’s soccer teams and volleyball team can still compete to win a conference championship in the spring in hopes of playing for a spot in the NCAA Championships.

CUSA football teams won’t play a typical season as they’re limited to the eight-game conference season and have the option of scheduling up to four non conference games in addition.

Middle Tennessee State opens up the season on September 4th or 5th on the road at first-time opponent Army. The Blue Raiders were previously scheduled to play multiple games against Power 5 teams, but had to change course once the ACC opted to play a conference-only schedule.